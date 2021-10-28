Nateniël Julies: IPID officer says she didn't influence cop to confess to killing the Eldos teen

An IPID officer has denied influencing Constable Caylene Whiteboy into confessing that she killed Nateniël Julies.

Busisiwe Monyuku claimed that Whiteboy chose to confess to killing Julies without any pressure exerted on her.

Whiteboy claimed that IPID investigators influenced her to confess.

An officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has denied influencing Constable Caylene Whiteboy into confessing that she killed 16-year-old Nateniël Julies.



Busisiwe Monyuku, IPID senior investigator, testified in court on Thursday that she didn't promise Whiteboy anything in return for her confession.

Monyuku said Whiteboy confessed freely and voluntarily before a magistrate at the Protea Magistrate's Court.

"At no stage did I tell Whiteboy to tell the truth. I didn't talk to Whiteboy. I was with Fete Mathoko on that day. Our colleague Queen Makhubela was not present at the time because she was attending a post-mortem.

"We collected Whiteboy from the street next to a block of flats where she had earlier asked us to fetch her. We headed with Whiteboy to the Kliptown police station.



"We waited at the parking lot for Hlanganiso Ndlovu and Makhubela. We then also waited for Ndyalvane," Monyuku told the court.

Monyuku was testifying at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Whiteboy and her colleague Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane had been charged with the murder of Julies who was shot and killed in Eldorado Park in August last year.



They also face charges of illegal possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.



Ndyalvane also faces a charge of perjury.

Their colleague Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of ammunition.

All of them have pleaded not guilty to the charges.



During cross examination, Whiteboy's advocate, Solly Tshivhase, put it to Monyuku that she had influenced his client into confessing.

"You even tried to calm her down as she was crying," said Tshivhase.

However, Monyuku denied the allegation.

"I have never said that. I didn't calm her down. I saw that she was emotional. I didn't say anything to her. She looked sad. I only spoke to her when she asked to go outside and smoke," Monyuku replied.

On Wednesday, Protea Magistrate's Court senior magistrate Theresa Swart testified that on 31 August 2020, she took Whiteboy's confession.

Swart said Whiteboy told her that she wanted to tell the truth, but that the police officers wanted her to lie.

She also said Whiteboy told her that Ndyalvane had threatened to injure her and her family if she confessed.

The trial continues on Friday.