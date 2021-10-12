49m ago

Nateniël Julies: Judge threatens to have accused cop arrested for repeated late-coming

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiangolo appear in court.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • A policeman standing trial in the Nateniël Julies murder case has been threatened with a warrant of arrest.
  • Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo was warned to stop coming late to court or face being arrested.
  • Judge Ramarumo Monama told Netshiongolo his late-coming was delaying the trial.

A judge has told one of the three police officers standing trial for the murder of Nateniël Julies his late-coming could land him in hot water.

Judge Ramarumo Monama warned Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo to be punctual.

It was not the first time Monama has given Netshiongolo a tongue lashing.

On previous occasions, he also arrived late for the trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in Palm Ridge, which forced Monama to start the day's hearing later to accommodate him.

On Tuesday, Monama warned the policeman his behaviour could get him arrested.

"Netshiongolo, you are inconveniencing us. We are trying to finalise the matter. You come late, and it is not right. Should I issue a warrant [for your arrest]? After the warrant has been issued, you will have to explain and explain more why you shouldn't be kept in custody. Please try to respect the time and the court order."

Meanwhile, lawyers for the accused cross-examined state witness Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole who has been on the stand since the trial started on 5 October.

Sithole testified he was present when Julies was shot and killed, and recorded his colleagues planning to tamper with the crime scene.

He claimed Sergeant Simon Scorpio Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy planned to ask Netshiongolo to plant ammunition at the crime scene.

Memorial service of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado P
Friends and family attend the memorial service of Nathaniel Julies.

The officers said Julies was caught in the crossfire between them and two armed men on 26 August last year.

He was shot and killed outside his parent's home in Eldorado Park.

The 16-year-old was shot with prohibited shotgun ammunition.

He was certified dead on arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Ndyalvane, Netshiongolo and Whiteboy have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, being accessories after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

