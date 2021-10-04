5h ago

Nateniël Julies: Judge warns cops charged with killing Joburg teen not to delay trial

Ntwaagae Seleka
Residents protest the killing of 16-year-old Nateniël Julies in Eldorado Park. (Photo Laird Forbes/Gallo Images)
  • Three Eldorado Park police officers have been warned not to delay their murder trial.
  • The three officers have pleaded not guilty to killing Nateniël Julies, 16.
  • The officers didn't provide reasons for their not guilty plea.

A Gauteng High Court judge has warned three police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nateniël Julies from Eldorado Park not to delay the court proceedings.

Judge Ramarumo Monama warned Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.

"This matter has been set down for 20 days. I have been informed that you are all paying for your lawyers. No withdrawal will be allowed due to insufficient funds. The court will not allow the lawyer to withdraw.

"The reason is that once a replacement has been appointed, it becomes tedious, and the replacement will have to go through the record, delaying the process," Monama said.

TIMELINE | How three cops ended up standing trial for Nateniël Julies' murder

Earlier the three officers, who are all out on bail, pleaded not guilty to murder, accessory to murder after the fact, possession of unlawful ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

It is alleged that Whiteboy was the one who pulled the trigger of the shotgun that ended Julies' life.

Before they could plead, Monama raised concerns about adherence to Covid-19 regulations as his courtroom was packed.

"We have identified some challenges. There are very serious concerns about Covid-19 protocols. This court is too small. The court can only accommodate a few people. We can't risk a possible breach and spread of the virus. My suggestion was that the media should share the feed. We can't allow people to sit too close to each other," the judge said.

READ | Nateniël Julies: A year after his death, mom is frustrated at delays in case

"The media will have to sort themselves out and present their timetable. I prefer one television station, print media and radio station. The media will have to share information. We will adjourn for the question of space to be addressed," Monama added.

The trial continues.

Julies was shot dead outside his home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, in August 2020.

