Nateniël Julies killing: Case against three cops postponed again

The case against three police officers accused of killing Nateniël Julies on 26 August has been postponed again in the Protea Magistrate's Court.

Two of the police officers - Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy - appeared in person before Magistrate David Mhango, while their co-accused Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane appeared through AVR (Audio-Visual Remind) from the Johannesburg Prison.

In her affidavit during her bail application, Whiteboy said she was the one who had fired the fatal shot that ended Julies' life.

She claimed that she thought the gun was loaded with rubber bullets, not with live ammunition that had been declared unlawful by the police.

Whiteboy said Ndyalvane handed her the shotgun after they had earlier used it to disperse a crowd in Freedom Park outside Eldorado Park.

The three accused were denied bail by Magistrate David Mhango.

Whiteboy was ordered to remain in a place of safety, while Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo were kept in prison.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition, and discharging a firearm in public.

Netshiongolo is facing charges of murder after the fact, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Netshiongolo brought a new bail application last week and is expected back in court on 14 December for judgment on his application.

Mhango told Netshiongolo that he was not ready to deliver his judgment.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were expected back in court on 27 January next year.