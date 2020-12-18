Nateniël Julies' mom on the first Christmas without him: 'I don't know what to feel any more'

Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, one of the three police officers accused of killing Nateniël Julies has been granted bail in the Protea Magistrate's Court.

Netshiongolo's bail conditions include a provision that he should not interfere with witnesses and investigators.

Netshiongolo, who has since been suspended, furnished the court with an alternative residential address which was positively verified.

Family members of slain Eldorado Park 16-year-old, Nateniël Julies could not hold back their emotions in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday when one of the police officers accused of his murder was released on R10 000 bail.

"I am not happy today. How can you take a life, then you get R10 000 bail? I don't understand how the system works," Julies' emotional mother, Bridget Harris, said outside the court after the proceedings.

Magistrate David Mhango granted the bail application which Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo lodged on the basis of new facts.

The police officer, who has since been suspended, is accused of the murder alongside Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane.

In the bail application, Netshiongolo told the court that he had been served with a letter of suspension and was no longer a police officer, which meant that he would not have access to the Eldorado Park police station and would not be in a position to interfere with the investigation.

He also submitted that it would be impossible for him to interfere because the investigation was at an advanced stage.

Netshiongolo said he had no intention of interfering with State witnesses.

He furnished the court with an alternative address which was positively verified by the investigating officer. The officer submitted an address that belonged to his parents. He assured the court that he would not evade his trial.

Handing down judgment, Mhango said: "The question before court is whether applicant number three has discharged the onus that rests upon him... The investigations, according to the State, are almost complete, [and] I therefore come to the conclusion that applicant number three has made out a case on his new facts upon which bail can be granted and I accordingly grant bail to him..."

As part of his bail conditions, he is prohibited from directly or indirectly interfering with witnesses and officers investigating the case. He also has to report to a police station regularly.

Christmas without Nateniël

Shedding tears, Harris said she had no words. "I don't know what to feel anymore."

She said it would be their first Christmas without their son and that they now had to deal with the fact that bail had been granted to one of the alleged killers.

"A boy, life, son and a brother has been taken away. I don't know what to feel anymore.

"I don't know what's going to happen now in Eldorado Park because I think even now the residents are angry," the mother said.

Julies' grandfather, James, was also in tears after the proceedings and said the family had not expected the court to grant the bail application. He added that there was, however, nothing they could do but let the law take its course.

"The [magistrate] has come to a different conclusion [and] that's his prerogative and we have to accept it as a family and move forward. We know it is frustrating and we will have a Christmas without Nateniël," the grandfather said as he paused to contain his tears.

Julies was killed close to his home and his death sparked national outrage. Eldorado Park residents protested.

The three police officers were denied bail in September.

Appeal for calm

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA tried its best and argued that there were no new facts in the police's officer's bail application.

"But the court ruled otherwise. Nonetheless, it's not the end of the matter," Mjonondwane added.

Reacting to the public outcry, Mjonondwane said: "We cannot pre-empt what will happen in terms of public unrests but it was one of our arguments in court that their release on bail would undermine public safety and order as well. As the NPA, we accept the court decision [because] we understand how the law works."

Mjonondwane appealed to the public to allow the law to take its course and said the matter was far from finished.

The case was postponed to 27 January for further investigations.

