Nateniël Julies: Old wounds reopened as his mother braces for murder trial to start afresh

Nateniël Julies' mother continued her call for justice against three officers accused of killing her son.

Bridget Harris promised to continue with her lawsuit against the SAPS.

The trial is expected to restart following the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama.

Nateniël Julies' mother, Bridget Harris, is preparing to have old wounds reopened as the murder trial to determine who murdered her son, was expected to start afresh.



The teary-eyed Harris expressed her previous sentiments that she wanted justice for her son.

Harris said she wanted the SAPS to financially compensate her for the loss of her son, who had Down syndrome.





The matter was halted following the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama.

Harris claimed that the murder trial should have already been completed.

"We are disappointed in the justice system. This matter should have been long concluded, and those police officers would be serving time in jail. I want to send our condolences to the family of the late judge [Ramarumo Monama]. His death stalled the trial. Had it started earlier, he would have convicted them.

"Monama did a sterling job. He fought for my child. We appreciate how he handled the trial. We are now forced to attend another frustrating and draining trial."

Harris added that she was continuing with a lawsuit against the police.

"This new trial is going to reopen old wounds. We hope that God will give us strength like he did last year. I am worried because a key witness is hesitant to testify, she had told. She said she didn't want to repeat herself in court. She asked for the court to rely on her previous testimony."

Harris believed the court would force all witnesses to testify.

"I want justice and financial compensation from the police. It was police officers with their weapon who killed my son. No amount of money will bring my son back. The police brutally killed him.

"We heard during the trial how the three police officers implicated each other. They indirectly confessed that they killed my son and tried to cover up for their action. His murderers and their employer must pay for what they did," said Harris.

The mother of eight added that she was struggling financially and was surviving on social grants for her four minor children.

"I am a mother and father to my children. I am trying hard to ensure that we survive. Many might think I am after money from the SAPS. I do want compensation, although it won't bring my son back.

"I raised him alone. I was the only one who understood his condition. I knew what he loved and what he didn't love. I was there alone until the police took him away. They must be punished for what they did."





Emotional and financial support



Harris applauded the Patriotic Alliance for standing by her side throughout.



"They assisted with my son's funeral. They even provided lawyers to help me with the lawsuit. They ensured that I had transport to and from the court.



"They also gave me some money to buy food for my children. I can't rely on them forever. This is government's problem. They should give us a monthly stipend to travel to and from the court," she said.



Harris said Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo had approached her, asking for forgiveness.



Accused persons

Whiteboy, Netshiongolo and Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane were expected to again be in the dock for allegedly killing Julies.

Last year, the trio stood trial before Monama in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.



The police officers earlier pleaded not guilty to killing Julies.



Julies was killed on 26 August outside his Eldorado Park home.



He sustained a bullet wound fired from a shotgun belonging to the Eldorado Park police station - where the trio were stationed.

The pre-trial hearing continues on 3 June.



