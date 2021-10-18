35m ago

add bookmark

Nateniël Julies: Trainer at police academy testifies over use of firearm to 'scare people'

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiangolo.
Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiangolo.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • A witness testifying in the trial of three cops charged in connection with the murder of Nateniël Julies says that using a firearm to scare people is against the law.
  • The witness explained that one of the accused was her student at the SAPS academy and was taught how to use a firearm.
  • The case continues on Wednesday.

A witness testifying in the trial of three cops charged in connection with the murder of Nateniël Julies says that using a firearm to "scare people" is against the law.

The State called witness Captain Sussanna Christina Berrange to the stand in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.

Berrange is a trainer at the South African Police Services (SAPS) academy in Tshwane, Gauteng.

State Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst asked her whether it was correct to use a firearm to scare people.

"No, because it is against the law to use a firearm to scare people, we only carry firearms to protect, not scare people," she explained.

This comes after the court previously heard that one of the accused, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane booked out a shotgun with no rounds because he merely wanted to scare people.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Accused cop booked out shotgun without rounds to scare people, court hears

It was further revealed that another accused, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, was a student of Berrange at the same police academy. The court further heard that the accused had been trained in the use of a firearm and the safety considerations.

According to the indictment, at 21:15 on 26 August 2020, Whiteboy and Ndyalvane parked their vehicle close to a truck parked in Nikkel Street, Eldorado Park, which allegedly contained stolen goods.

ELDORADO PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Community
Community members demonstrate during a sit down peaceful protest against the killing of 16 year old Nateniël Julies at Eldorado Park.

The State further alleges that at some stage, Ndyalvane handed shotgun rounds, "... which included at least No. 5 birdshot shotgun rounds of ammunition to one of the police officials [in] the vehicle in order to load the above-mentioned shotgun".

Whiteboy took the loaded shotgun and allegedly aimed it at the deceased and fired one shot, which caused the deceased to fall down.

The court previously heard that Whiteboy denied any intention to kill the deceased and that she, "... believed that the shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets".

ALSO READ | Cop didn't intend to kill Nateniël Julies, her lawyer tells court

The State probed the witness on what Whiteboy was taught regarding receiving or handling a firearm.

"She was taught that when she receives a firearm from another member, you must make it safe," Berrange said.

The trainer added that safety included but was not limited to; pointing it in a safe direction, inspecting the body and chamber, and making sure there are no rounds in the firearms.

Judge Ramarumo Monama, who is presiding over the case, asked the witness if any student of her class could state that they did not know about the safety precautions that she had described to the court.

No

The witness responded: "No, my lord."

Julies, a teenager living with Down Syndrome, was shot and killed outside his parents' home in Eldorado Park in August last year.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Ndyalvane, Whiteboy, and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo were later arrested and charged.

Whiteboy is charged with murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Ndyalvane faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of ammunition (two counts), perjury, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Netshiongolo is facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The trial continues with the cross-examination of the witness on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nateniël juliesgautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2285 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2693 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

13h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,766.37
-0.1%
Silver
23.26
-0.3%
Palladium
2,021.51
-2.6%
Platinum
1,038.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,221
-0.5%
All Share
66,792
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,626
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,496
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,073
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo