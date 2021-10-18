Nateniël Julies: Trainer at police academy testifies over use of firearm to 'scare people'

A witness testifying in the trial of three cops charged in connection with the murder of Nateniël Julies says that using a firearm to scare people is against the law.

The witness explained that one of the accused was her student at the SAPS academy and was taught how to use a firearm.

The case continues on Wednesday.

The State called witness Captain Sussanna Christina Berrange to the stand in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday.

Berrange is a trainer at the South African Police Services (SAPS) academy in Tshwane, Gauteng.

State Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst asked her whether it was correct to use a firearm to scare people.

"No, because it is against the law to use a firearm to scare people, we only carry firearms to protect, not scare people," she explained.

This comes after the court previously heard that one of the accused, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane booked out a shotgun with no rounds because he merely wanted to scare people.

It was further revealed that another accused, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, was a student of Berrange at the same police academy. The court further heard that the accused had been trained in the use of a firearm and the safety considerations.

According to the indictment, at 21:15 on 26 August 2020, Whiteboy and Ndyalvane parked their vehicle close to a truck parked in Nikkel Street, Eldorado Park, which allegedly contained stolen goods.

The State further alleges that at some stage, Ndyalvane handed shotgun rounds, "... which included at least No. 5 birdshot shotgun rounds of ammunition to one of the police officials [in] the vehicle in order to load the above-mentioned shotgun".



Whiteboy took the loaded shotgun and allegedly aimed it at the deceased and fired one shot, which caused the deceased to fall down.

The court previously heard that Whiteboy denied any intention to kill the deceased and that she, "... believed that the shotgun was loaded with rubber bullets".

The State probed the witness on what Whiteboy was taught regarding receiving or handling a firearm.

"She was taught that when she receives a firearm from another member, you must make it safe," Berrange said.

The trainer added that safety included but was not limited to; pointing it in a safe direction, inspecting the body and chamber, and making sure there are no rounds in the firearms.

Judge Ramarumo Monama, who is presiding over the case, asked the witness if any student of her class could state that they did not know about the safety precautions that she had described to the court.

The witness responded: "No, my lord."

Julies, a teenager living with Down Syndrome, was shot and killed outside his parents' home in Eldorado Park in August last year.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Ndyalvane, Whiteboy, and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo were later arrested and charged.

Whiteboy is charged with murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Ndyalvane faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of ammunition (two counts), perjury, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Netshiongolo is facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The trial continues with the cross-examination of the witness on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.