Nateniël Julies trial: Accused's tardiness irks judge, stern warning issued

A Gauteng High Court judge has given a stern warning to one of the police officers charged with the murder of Nateniël Julies: Arrive late one more time and a warrant for your arrest will be issued.

Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo has arrived late several times for the trial at the High Court in Palm Ridge.

His visibly irritated advocate, Onke Maseti, seemed to battle to explain his client's behaviour to the court.

On Wednesday, after there was no response to the court's orderly's three calls for him, it was the last straw.

He eventually arrived, huffing and puffing as he entered the dock.

State advocate Johan Badenhorst asked for him to be arrested and Judge Ramarumo Monama said the parties were tired of his tardiness.

He told Netshiongolo:

What is your problem? I think he should spend the night in jail. The accused has undermined this court. You are a disgrace.

"As a policeman, you should have been here much earlier. I was going to issue a warrant and let you be detained. I am going to deal with your warrant at the end. He is embarrassing his legal counsel. If this happens tomorrow again, I will issue a warrant," Monama warned.

When the case resumed, State witness Captain Sussana Christina Berrange testified that she had trained one of the accused, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, to safely handle and discharge firearms at the police academy.

Berrange testified that she taught Whiteboy the distance necessary to accurately shoot a target, and to handle a shotgun.

"I can confirm to the court that rubber bullets are lethal. A shotgun weapon remains deadly. Rubber bullets can kill a person if fired at a 10-metre range.

"In my experience, I know the impact of using a shotgun. I always ensure that my trainees are well trained to handle a shotgun more safely. I trained Whiteboy about the first response when performing crowd control," Berrange told the court.

She described the difference between a rubber bullet and birdshot ammunition: "A rubber bullet has two balls inside, a birdshot has many pellets inside, and it is often called a live shot, and it is fatal. Bird shots have been banned in the SAPS."

Representing Whiteboy, advocate Solly Tshivhase claimed that when his client fired the fatal shot that ended Julies' life, she didn't know that the shotgun was loaded with live ammunition.

However, Berrange said that she was supposed to check the condition of the shotgun when it was handed to her.

"She was not supposed to shoot at the person. From what I taught her, Whiteboy was supposed to chase and arrest the person and not shoot at him unless her life was under threat."

Berrange testified:

She should have put the shotgun on safe mode and checked if there was a bullet inside.





Whiteboy and Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact of murder for being in possession of prohibited ammunition. The three officers pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial continues.

