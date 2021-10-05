1h ago

add bookmark

Nateniël Julies: Warrant of arrest issued for state witness who didn't pitch up to testify

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A key state witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial is facing arrest. (Photo: Deon Raath/Gallo Images)
A key state witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial is facing arrest. (Photo: Deon Raath/Gallo Images)
  • A key state witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial is facing arrest.
  • Tahira Kaldine failed to arrive at court on Monday and Tuesday.
  • The court has not received any explanation for why Kaldine has been absent.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a key witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial.

Tahira Kaldine was expected to testify against three Eldorado Park police officers standing trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

She was expected in court on Monday and Tuesday but failed to arrive, resulting in Judge Ramarumo Monama issuing a warrant for her arrest.

Police Sergeants Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy pleaded not guilty to murdering Julies, who had Down syndrome.

Meanwhile, the officers' colleague, Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, told the court Whiteboy and Ndyalvane were trigger-happy.

On 26 August 2020, Sithole was employed as a student constable in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

Ndyalvane mentored and trained Sithole, Whiteboy and fellow student Constables Hussein and Visagie.

"I was outside the charge office with Visagie, who said he was waiting for Ndyalvane. He eventually arrived and told Visagie that he was booking a shotgun. He then left the charge office carrying the shotgun.

"I overheard Ndyalvane and Constable Swartbooi talking about buying food, and I then asked for a lift to buy myself food.

"We drove off in a police van driven by Ndyalvane. Inside the car, Ndyalvane said he had received a complaint from Freedom Park, and along the way, he would fetch Whiteboy from her home," Sithole said.

READ | Nateniël Julies: 'I saw policeman pulling him from underneath truck' - eyewitness

"We stopped outside a shop owned by a Somalian national, where there was a group of boys standing. Whiteboy then took the shotgun and fired rubber bullets at the group. The boys fled in different directions. The instruction for Whiteboy to shoot came from Ndyalvane.

"I don't recall how many shots she fired, but she didn't fire more than five shots. There was no attempt to arrest those boys. I don't recall Whiteboy warning those boys before she fired at them. Those boys were not endangering anyone when she shot at them. We then drove off," Sithole said.

'Those boys fled'

Sithole added that on their way back, they stopped at the shop again. Ndyalvane allegedly took the shotgun and opened fire on the boys.

"Those boys fled. Ndyalvane chased after them and continued shooting. I don't know if he was scaring them because he followed them with the car shooting.

"We then went to Tinties Place, opposite Johannesburg Prison, where Ndyalvane bought braai meat. We then headed to McDonald's Southgate to buy food," Sithole testified.

The trial continues.

Nateniël Julies was shot dead outside his home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, in August 2020.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnateniël juliestahira kaldinesimon scorpion ndyalvanefoster netshiongolocaylene whiteboygautengcourtcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1026 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1847 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.36
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,758.02
-0.7%
Silver
22.54
-0.6%
Palladium
1,929.00
+1.1%
Platinum
957.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
57,708
-0.1%
All Share
64,130
0.0%
Resource 10
58,097
-1.0%
Industrial 25
81,867
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,388
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

29 Sep

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo