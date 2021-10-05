Nateniël Julies: Warrant of arrest issued for state witness who didn't pitch up to testify

A key state witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial is facing arrest.

Tahira Kaldine failed to arrive at court on Monday and Tuesday.

The court has not received any explanation for why Kaldine has been absent.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a key witness in the Nateniël Julies murder trial.

Tahira Kaldine was expected to testify against three Eldorado Park police officers standing trial in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

She was expected in court on Monday and Tuesday but failed to arrive, resulting in Judge Ramarumo Monama issuing a warrant for her arrest.

Police Sergeants Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiongolo and Constable Caylene Whiteboy pleaded not guilty to murdering Julies, who had Down syndrome.

Meanwhile, the officers' colleague, Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, told the court Whiteboy and Ndyalvane were trigger-happy.

On 26 August 2020, Sithole was employed as a student constable in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

Ndyalvane mentored and trained Sithole, Whiteboy and fellow student Constables Hussein and Visagie.

"I was outside the charge office with Visagie, who said he was waiting for Ndyalvane. He eventually arrived and told Visagie that he was booking a shotgun. He then left the charge office carrying the shotgun.

"I overheard Ndyalvane and Constable Swartbooi talking about buying food, and I then asked for a lift to buy myself food.

"We drove off in a police van driven by Ndyalvane. Inside the car, Ndyalvane said he had received a complaint from Freedom Park, and along the way, he would fetch Whiteboy from her home," Sithole said.

"We stopped outside a shop owned by a Somalian national, where there was a group of boys standing. Whiteboy then took the shotgun and fired rubber bullets at the group. The boys fled in different directions. The instruction for Whiteboy to shoot came from Ndyalvane.

"I don't recall how many shots she fired, but she didn't fire more than five shots. There was no attempt to arrest those boys. I don't recall Whiteboy warning those boys before she fired at them. Those boys were not endangering anyone when she shot at them. We then drove off," Sithole said.

'Those boys fled'

Sithole added that on their way back, they stopped at the shop again. Ndyalvane allegedly took the shotgun and opened fire on the boys.

"Those boys fled. Ndyalvane chased after them and continued shooting. I don't know if he was scaring them because he followed them with the car shooting.

"We then went to Tinties Place, opposite Johannesburg Prison, where Ndyalvane bought braai meat. We then headed to McDonald's Southgate to buy food," Sithole testified.

The trial continues.

Nateniël Julies was shot dead outside his home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, in August 2020.

