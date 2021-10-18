55m ago

Nateniël Julies: 'We have got to respect time' - judge not happy with legal team's tardiness

Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Foster Netshiangolo. (Photo: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images)
  • The trial of three cops, charged in connection with the murder of Julies, was delayed.
  • The case was almost postponed because of the lateness of one of the legal teams.
  • Two witnesses were scheduled to testify on Monday.

Judge Ramarumo Monama was displeased after the trial of three police officers, charged in connection with the murder of Nateniël Julies, was delayed on Monday morning due to the late arrival of one of the accused's legal teams.

Monama, who dealt with another matter in the morning, arrived just after 11:00, ready to proceed with the trial.

However, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane's legal team - advocate Mandla Manyatheli and the instructing attorney - had not yet arrived.

Monama turned to the prosecutor and said: "Shall I postpone this matter? We agreed it must start at 11:00."

The prosecutor, however, asked Monama not to postpone, indicating that two witnesses were ready to take the stand and that Ndyalvane's legal team was "on the way."

Monama subsequently adjourned for 10 minutes and added the matter would be postponed if counsel did not arrive within that time frame.

"We have got to respect time. I don't work like that," a frustrated Monama stated.

Ndyalvane's legal team arrived before the matter was to proceed at 11:30.

Manyatheli tried to explain the reason for their lateness, but Monama refused to entertain his explanation, simply saying the matter must proceed.

This was not the first time the issue of time was a bone of contention.

Previously, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, one of the accused, got a tongue-lashing for his constant lateness.

Julies, a teenager living with Down Syndrome, was shot and killed outside his parents' home in Eldorado Park in August last year.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Ndyalvane, Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Netshiongolo were later arrested and charged.

According to the indictment, Whiteboy is charged with murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Ndyalvane faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of ammunition (two counts), perjury and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Netshiongolo is facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The trial continues.

