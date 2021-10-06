1h ago

Nateniël Julies: 'Why the f**k did he give me live ammunition,' accused cop heard saying on audio clip

Ntwaagae Seleka
A audio of the conversation that took place after Nateniël Julies was shot dead has been played in court.
Laird Forbes, Gallo Images
  • Cellphone audio of the conversation that took place after Nateniël Julies was shot dead was played in court.
  • In the recording, the officers are heard trying to cover up what has happened.
  • A female police officer is also heard saying she had shot Julies.

A recording of the conversation that took place between officers at the centre of Nateniël Julies' murder was played at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge Court on the third day of the trial.

The conversation allegedly took place after the 16-year-old had been declared dead, and it was recorded by Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole, a State witness who was at the scene of the crime in August last year when Julies was shot.

The conversation was between Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, and two others inside a police van they were travelling in.

Allegations are that Whiteboy was the one that fired the fatal shot.

In the recording, Whiteboy can be heard saying: "We must tell (our seniors) that we had received information about a truck carrying stolen car parts. When we got (to the truck), there were two men. They saw us and opened fire on us. 

READ | Nateniël Julies: Cops discussed lying to superiors, covering up fatal shooting, court hears

"The story is that when we heard gunshots, I then fired the shotgun, and Julies ran into the crossfire. When we checked him, he was down. I didn’t know there was a live round in the shotgun.

“Have they phoned IPID? I am going to be arrested?"

Sithole and his two other colleagues then reply "no".

"My eardrum is f***ed up. Ndyalvane said the colonel was there (at the hospital). Guys, what is the story? Why the f*** did he give me live ammunition?" Whiteboy asks.

She later says that Ndyalvane knew that the live ammunition he gave her was dangerous. 

"[Our story is that] a man shot in the air and, when we got out, Ndyalvane said we must not use our guns, and use a shotgun. That is how the deceased was caught in the crossfire. Don’t forget that we received information about stolen car parts stored inside the truck. When we got there, they were locking the truck," said Whiteboy.

READ | Nateniël Julies: Sergeant charged with murder shot at people not wearing masks - State witness

A few minutes later, the officers are heard speaking to Ndyalvane.

"Guys, Netshiongolo is here. He will put two bullets at the scene, as if they [two men] were shooting at us. He will obtain [our] statements because Colonel Sambo ran away.

"I have Netshiongolo. He always helps me out. I loaded the shotgun, and she [Whiteboy] used it. Tell her she mustn’t forget what I told her," Ndyalvane said.

Sithole replies:

I asked Ndyalvane if Sambo would not have a problem with me because I was supposed to be at the charge office, but I was at the scene and asked if I was not selling them out.

Ndyalvane then tells Sithole that Colonel Jones had asked him not to give any statement because he was traumatised. 

Sithole is also heard telling Ndyalvane that he does not have live rounds in his possession that Ndyalvane had wanted to be placed on the scene.

Whiteboy, Netshiongolo and Ndyalvane are standing trial for the murder of Julies.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, accessory after the fact to murder, defeating the ends of justice, perjury, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The trial continues on Thursday.

