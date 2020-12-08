Nateniël Julies: 'Without him there will not be any Christmas for us' - grief-stricken mom

The year 2020 marks the first time that Nateniël Julies' family will spend Christmas without him.

Nateniël's mother Bridget Harris said she misses her 16-year-old son, who was allegedly killed by three Eldorado Park police officers outside his home.

Harris said every Christmas with her son at home was joyful, but this year would be bleak.

The year 2020 marks the first time that Nateniël Julies' family will spend Christmas without him.



Nateniël's mother Bridget Harris said she misses her 16-year-old son, who was allegedly killed by three Eldorado Park police officers outside his home in August.

Harris said:

I am going to have a bleak Christmas without my son at home. I know that he would wake us up with smiles on Christmas Day and dance for me wearing new clothes.

Addressing the media – following the appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court of police officers Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Voster Netshiongolo and Caylene Whiteboy – Harris said she was disappointed that the matter was not ready for trial.



Netshiongolo's bail application was postponed to next week, while the case against all three was postponed to 27 January for further investigation.

"I thought we were going to get a High Court date today. Unfortunately, the matter is not ready for trial. The outcome is very emotional for us at this stage. This will be the first Christmas without my son. His siblings are struggling emotionally with what happened to their brother. My other children are battling to focus at school. They are struggling."

Harris continued:

We are going to miss him a lot. Every Christmas with him at home, was joyful. But, without him there will not be any Christmas for us because he brought joy to all of us at home. This is a sad moment for us at home.

Harris said her son, who had Down syndrome, loved dancing and eating biscuits.



"My son was a blessing for me. With him, a day was like any other day. He was a happy child and we will never forget him," said Harris.

READ | 'You have taken away something precious from us' - Nateniël Julies' uncle as teen is laid to rest

Nateniël's grandfather Frank James Julies sent their condolences to the family of Mikyle Bruiners, 17, with Down syndrome, who was stabbed to death on his birthday last week in Cape Town.

"We know how it is to lose a son and family member. We say to them they must be strong. Children with Down syndrome are special and don't fit in your world, you have to fit in their world. They must be strong. Their loss is also our loss.

"As a family, we are having a tough time in court. We always come to listen to arguments of my grandson who was murdered by police. As far as the court proceedings went, we are grateful because a lot of progress has been made," he said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.