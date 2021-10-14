Nateniël Julies: Witness explains why it was wrong for cops to transport wounded teen to hospital

The court heard it was not correct for officers to transport Julies to the hospital after he was shot.

A witness told the court that this was akin to tampering with the scene.

The matter continues on Friday.

Lieutenant-Colonel James Chauke testified on Thursday at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sitting in Palm Ridge that, when Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane placed the injured Julies in the police vehicle and took him to hospital after being shot, it was not the right thing do to.

"I say this [because] it means that, when you are doing that, it is like you are tampering with the scene, it is incorrect," Chauke told the court.

Julies was shot and killed outside his parent's home in Eldorado Park last year August. He was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Constable Caylene Whiteboy stated, during her bail application, that she was the one who had shot the teenager.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Their co-accused, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, accessory after the fact of murder, and for being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

News24 previously reported that, after Julies was shot, Ndyalvane and Whiteboy allegedly planned to tell authorities that the teenager had been caught in the crossfire between the police and two armed men.

During his testimony, Chauke was probed on what the correct procedure would have been to deal with the deceased at the scene.

An eyewitness had previously testified to having seen a policeman pulling Julies from underneath a truck before driving off with the teenager.

In his response, Chauke, who has 29 years' experience in the police service, stated: "The procedure is to cordon off the scene, call the ambulance as well as relevant role-players."

The role-players could include the station commander, photographers and the Independent Police Investigative Directive, he said.

He added that the nearest ambulance would have come from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The matter was adjourned before 14:00.

