Nateniël Julies: Witness says alleged shooter is falsely implicating him in murder

Ntwaagae Seleka
Caylene Whiteboy, Simon Ndyalvane and Vorster Netshiangolo appear in court. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
  • A State witness has claimed that he was falsely implicated in the Nateniël Julies murder.
  • Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole testified that he was being blamed for something he didn't do.
  • Constable Caylene Whiteboy claimed through her lawyer that Sithole had loaded the shotgun that ended Julies' life.

A police officer who witnessed the shooting of Nateniël Julies testified that the person accused of firing the fatal shot that claimed the Eldorado Park teenager's life was trying to falsely implicate him in the murder.

Constable Mandla Dumisani Sithole testified in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he had only loaded rubber bullets, not the illegal ammunition that killed the teenager.

Julies was allegedly shot by Constable Caylene Whiteboy in August 2020.

Whiteboy's lawyer, advocate Solly Tshivhase, told Sithole his client would testify that he (Sithole) was the one who had booked the gun used to shoot Julies from Eldorado police station and had handed it to her.

"After you loaded the shotgun, you kept it in your possession until you handed it to Whiteboy," Tshivhase told him.

However, Sithole emphasised that the shotgun that had killed Julies had been booked by Whiteboy's co-accused Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane. He denied playing any role in the murder.

Misleading the court

Sithole also claimed that before Whiteboy allegedly fired the fatal shot, she had said she knew Julies and he was a "064" person, meaning someone who was "not well".

He also said from the Eldorado Park police station, he, Ndyalvane, Whiteboy and two other student constables went to buy food in Freedom Park. On their way, he said, they stopped at a Somali-owned shop, where Whiteboy took the shotgun and fired at a group of boys standing outside.

"She is misleading the court. She is blaming me for something I don't know. She is making me a black Jesus. She is putting all the blame on me. Whiteboy was the first one to open fire at the crowd. In my statement, I didn't mention that Whiteboy fired shots, but she did open fire at a crowd outside a Somali shop.

"When I made the statement, the murder had just occurred. I was confused. I was not myself. I have never found myself in such a situation before. At that time, I was not myself. How could I open fire at people in Freedom Park?" Sithole asked.

Whiteboy, Ndyalvane and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo have been charged with, among other things, the murder of Julies and defeating the ends of justice. They all pleaded not guilty.

On the day of the murder, Netshiongolo was booked off sick.

It is alleged that Ndyalvane called him to tamper with the murder scene by placing ammunition there so that it would look like the officers were exchanging gunfire with robbers and Julies was caught in the crossfire.

Julies was killed by a shotgun bullet - ammunition which the South African police are prohibited from using.

His death led to residents clashing with the police, demanding justice.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and other senior government officials descended on the township to calm down residents and promised that the culprit would be arrested.

The hearing continues.

