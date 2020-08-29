48m ago

add bookmark

Nathaniel Julies' death: IPID adds third charge against 2 Eldorado Park police officers

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nathaniel Julies (16), a teenager with Down syndrome, was allegedly shot recently while holding a pack of biscuits.
Nathaniel Julies (16), a teenager with Down syndrome, was allegedly shot recently while holding a pack of biscuits.
Twitter
  • A charge of alleged possession of illegal ammunition has been added to IPID's investigation into the death of Nathaniel Julies.
  • The two police officers arrested after the fatal shooting of the 16-year-old now face three charges. 
  • The other two charges are murder and obstruction of justice. 

The two police officers arrested after 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies was shot dead in Eldorado Park now face a third charge, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Saturday.

"As the investigation continues and IPID investigators are working tirelessly doing their detective duties, an additional third charge of possession of prohibited ammunition has been added to the initial charge," IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said. 

They will appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and possibly for defeating the ends of justice.

The two police officers are attached to the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit.

READ: Cele calls for calm in Eldorado Park as angry residents demand release of arrested leader

Nathaniel, who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night. 

His grandfather, James, said the boy had done nothing wrong when he was shot.

Nathaniel's father, Clint Smith, said he was called by a neighbour who told him his son had been shot by the police. 

He was apparently put in a police van and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 

When the family arrived, they were told the teenager had died. 

His death triggered massive protests in the area.

Related Links
WATCH | 'He was everybody's favourite' - Nathaniel Julies' family want justice
Two officers arrested for murder of Nathaniel Julies
Ramaphosa offers condolences to family of slain teen Nathaniel Julies
Read more on:
sapsipidnathaniel juliesjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1671 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

15h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo