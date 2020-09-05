50m ago

add bookmark

Nathaniel Julies' mother says she will cherish memories of her 'wonderful child'

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.
Friends and family attend the funeral service of Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.
OJ Koloti
  • The funeral service for Nathaniel Julies was held on Saturday.
  • Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead near his home in Eldorado Park on 26 August.
  • Three officers have been charged in connection with his murder.

Nathaniel Julies' grieving mother, Bridget Harris, has described her son as a "wonderful child", who loved dancing and laughter.

"I have no words to explain how I feel right now. I want to thank God above for everything. He was a wonderful boy that I have known for 16 years," she said at his funeral at Mount Carmel Ministries in Eldorado Park on Saturday.

"Scorpion [murder-accused Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane] took him away from us, [but] we will always have his memory."

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead near his home in Eldorado Park on 26 August.

READ | Residents out in their numbers for final salute to murdered Nathaniel Julies

Three officers have been charged in connection with the boy's untimely death.

Ndyalvane, 46, and Caylene Whiteboy, 26, are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space, and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Detective Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, faces charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Julies' final send-off drew scores of people, with some waving placards depicting the teenager's face; others wore t-shirts which portrayed a photo of Julies.

Meanwhile, businessman Gayton McKenzie lashed out Gauteng premier David Makhura, who earlier this week said Julies had died after being caught in a crossfire.

Makhura had said Julies was killed during a shootout with members of the police, following a tip-off about stolen car parts.

"The gangster label that is in Eldorado Park would have stuck to any child who would have been killed instead of Julies. The gangsterism term could not stick on Julies," he said.

Makhura's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, has denied the premier said Julies was involved in gangsterism.

"The premier never said that. He has called for those who have killed the boy to be held accountable," said Mhaga.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions' Zwelinzima Vavi, who was denied access to the funeral venue, said it was "nonsense to say Julies was involved in gang fights".

"How can a child at 16, with serious health challenges, playing with a biscuit, become a threat to the police?"

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Residents out in their numbers for final salute to murdered Nathaniel Julies
'You have taken away something precious from us' - Nathaniel Julies' uncle as teen is laid to rest
Eldorado Park residents call for busy road to be renamed after Nathaniel Julies
Read more on:
nathaniel juliesjohannesburg ­crime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 843 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 208 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2421 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 954 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

13h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo