Nathaniel Julies 'sent a message to the nation that all he wanted to do was to live' - pastor

Nathaniel Julies was killed outside his home on 26 August.

His death sparked heated protests across Eldorado Park in which residents clashed with police.

On Thursday night, Julies was honoured and remembered at a memorial service.

Emotions were high on Thursday night when Eldorado Park residents paid tribute to 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies.



Speaker after speaker expressed disgust at the way in which the teenager lost his life, allegedly at the hands of those who are meant to protect the nation.

Their messages left many in tears, especially Julies' close relatives and neighbours.

His mother, Bridget Harris, clutched her husband, Clint Smith, as the tributes and scriptures were read out.

His sister Pertunia sang a song in remembrance of her brother.

The crowd also joined in song as singer after singer kept the procession going.

The memorial, which was largely attended by Eldorado Park residents, was held at a block of flats a few metres away from where he had been killed.

Pastor Marcus Jacobs said as residents, they were sick and tired of death around them.

He said:

This boy has sent a message to the nation that all he wanted to do was to live. Give the children of Eldorado Park [the chance] to live, play, laugh and sing again, and move where they want to.

"I want to encourage this community to speak up about all these wicked people moving around us and hurting us. There are more good people here than wicked people. The judge must now arise," Jacobs said.



He added that, as residents, they wanted to live in peace in their community.

"To the South African police, we want to say strongly tonight that you must have compassion [for] our people. Serve our people. This boy wanted to be served, but you shot him with a shotgun.

The pastor said:

We want law and order to return. Order must return to this community. We must value little Nathaniel's life. We want the [Eldorado Park] station commander to clean the police station of all rotten apples.

Earlier in the day, Detective Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37 – the third police officer from Eldorado Park to be arrested in connection with Julies' death – appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate's Court.



Netshiongolo and his colleagues, Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and Caylene Whiteboy, 26, are expected back in court on 10 September.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm in a public space and the possession of prohibited ammunition.

Netshiongolo faces charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

