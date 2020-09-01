1h ago

Nathaniel Julies shooting: Eldorado Park detective arrested as third suspect

Azarrah Karrim
Nathaniel Bradley Julies's death allegedly by the police has sparked violent clashes in Eldorado Park
  • A third suspect linked to the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies has been arrested.
  • The suspect is a detective at Eldorado Park SAPS and was arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice and possession of illegal ammunition. 
  • Two people were previously arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested a third suspect linked to the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the suspect, who is a detective from Eldorado Park SAPS, was arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

He is due to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on 3 September.

IPID's investigation will continue, Cola said.

The first two suspects, Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, appeared in court on Monday in connection with the teenager's death, News24 reported.

The two were charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public.

Julies was shot dead outside his home in Eldorado Park on 26 August.

Outside the court on Monday, his uncle, Cyril Brown, explained that Julies had Down syndrome and there was no motive or reason for someone to target the boy.

His death resulted in unrest on the streets of Eldorado Park, prompting Police Minister Bheki Cele, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and the South African Human Rights Commission to visit the teen's family.

