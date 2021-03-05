1h ago

add bookmark

Nathi Mthethwa: Eastern Cape airport name changes part of 'restoring human rights to our people'

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nathi Mthethwa.
Nathi Mthethwa.
Gallo Images
  • Renaming the East London Airport to King Phalo Airport is part of the process of restoring the human rights to South Africans, says Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
  • Mthethwa was speaking at the launch of the Human Rights Month in the Eastern Cape.
  • Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has written to Mthethwa, asking him to reverse the new name of Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha. 

Renaming the East London Airport to King Phalo Airport is part of the process of restoring the human rights to "our people".

That is according to Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa speaking at the launch of the Human Rights Month in the Eastern Cape.

Mthethwa was addressing a gathering at Moses Tswede Community in Dimbaza outside Qonce on Friday where he was joined by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.    

LISTEN | How to pronounce the Eastern Cape's new names

"The transformation of the heritage landscape is part of the process of restoring the human rights to our people. The renaming of the East London Airport to King Phalo Airport is part of those efforts," Mthethwa said.

King Phalo was a paramount chief of the Xhosa nation. 

Mthethwa added: "The ministry and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture are charged with the responsibility of coordination and observation of national days by the republic. The Human Rights Day being one of those days. Critically related to the assignments stated above, is that issue of nation building and social cohesion."

READ | DA slams govt's Eastern Cape name changes

"The governing party, the African National Congress, has been seized with the matter right from its inception. When we observe such days as Human Rights Day and Human Rights Month we are continuing with efforts of nation building and social cohesion.

"We, the title deed holders of their work, must ensure that we continue in their footsteps, never lose focus on the task at hand."

He used the day to remember freedom fighters Mama Charlotte Maxeke and Dr John Langalibalele "Mafukuzela" Dube. Dube was the founding president of the ANC, while Maxeke was a religious leader and social and political activist.

This year marks 150 years since the birth of the two icons.

"The struggles of these two iconic figures of our country have left us a legacy of 'never allow your circumstances to determine your destiny'. Throughout their lives they have fought for the restoration of human rights to Africans both at home and across the globe. They understood the nexus of race, class and gender in our struggles both at home and elsewhere in the world."

Last month, Mthethwa changed the names of seven Eastern Cape towns and two airports.

Forming part of the changes is Port Elizabeth International Airport, which is now known as Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, while Port Elizabeth has become Gqeberha.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nathi mthethwaeastern capeeast london
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3971 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2713 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.36
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.16)
Gold
1698.61
(+0.28)
Silver
25.15
(-0.51)
Platinum
1128.50
(+1.07)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2328.00
(+0.60)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo