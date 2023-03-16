47m ago

Share

Nation in despair: SA is a 'broken society', Ramaphosa has 'no sense of crisis' - Barney Pityana

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Barney Pityana.
Professor Barney Pityana.
@ohchr_sa
  • Barney Pityana delivered a lecture at a SAHRC event on Thursday.
  • Pityana said Cyril Ramaphosa showed no urgency in addressing the country's crises.
  • He said South Africa was a "broken society".

South Africa is a nation in despair and its citizens are a broken society, Professor Barney Pityana said on Thursday.

"We are a nation in despair; it seems progressive, almost psychotic. South Africans are almost depressed about their condition at the moment.

"We are, in every way you would like to think about, a broken society," Pityana said.

Pityana delivered the keynote address at a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) lecture, under the theme: 28 years of democracy in South Africa: Prospects for the future.

The lecture was in commemoration of the key calendar month and placed a spotlight on human rights issues.

During his speech, Pityana, who previously served as the chairperson of the SAHRC in 1995, said a drive through any inner city across the country would make you realise the brokenness in society.

"You see nothing, but dilapidation, wreckage, dirty, piles of rubbish…. you see buildings that are falling apart.

He said:

Wherever you go, you see breakages and brokenness. That is the image we, as a country, show to the world. Almost everywhere you go, no matter what time of the day or night, you see people, our people, walking about, wandering, looking down, and never ever looking fully human or fully happy.

"Very active, healthy young men and women wandering around aimlessly or standing on corners around the areas where we live, with nothing to do. The sense of depression just hangs over the place like a cloud, and the people are the ones who have to live that life every single day," Pityana said.

But, in Sandton, and parts of Braamfontein, you see different views of society, he said.

"You see people busy, energetic, rushing from place to place, and they, too, are never without fear, clutching at their bags because they expect anyone who passes to grab whatever they are carrying."

He said South Africans lived in constant fear and were unsafe in their homes.

DEVELOPING | EFF shutdown: Disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in SA, says Ramaphosa

"The idea of home being like a castle you resort to for security is not there. At any time, you could be watching television, and somebody could point a gun and empty your purse, and if you are lucky, you live to tell the story on another day, but quite likely, there will be no story to tell from you. That is the South Africa we live in today.

"There is nowhere in the world where I can think of where illegal, undocumented foreigners live and control parts of a city to the point of insisting it must be named after their own towns where they come from. That is colonialism because that's what colonists did."

He said municipalities could no longer provide the essential services in any society that citizens could depend on.

"I want to come across the president or anybody in our Parliament who goes to a public hospital, or whose children go to a public school. They don't.

He added:

Listening to Ramaphosa…. there is no sense of urgency, no sense of emergency, no sense of crisis, and no rallying call to say to South Africans to wake up, to do something extraordinary to get us out of this mess that we are in. We need South Africans at this crucial moment to come together.

"We need a government to govern and to govern in the interest of our people, but the government is a disappearing state," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcbarney pityanacyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgservice deliverypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
24% - 148 votes
No need for bank account details
23% - 141 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 117 votes
Money reflects immediately
34% - 205 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

5h ago

LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.24
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.47
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
967.48
-0.3%
Palladium
1,430.84
-2.1%
Gold
1,921.12
+0.1%
Silver
21.71
-0.3%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
67,365
+0.1%
All Share
72,830
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,331
-1.5%
Industrial 25
98,882
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,194
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

7h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo