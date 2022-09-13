National Assembly approves Imtiaz Fazel's appointment as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence

Imtiaz Fazel received the National Assembly's stamp of approval to be the next Inspector-General of Intelligence.

The post was vacant for nearly two years as opposition parties refused to support an ANC candidate.

Parliament has approved the appointment of Imtiaz Fazel to head the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI).



The IGI has powers of investigation to probe claims of abuses in the country's three main intelligence services: the State Security Agency, Military Intelligence and the police's Crime Intelligence.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved the vote.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement the committee had received a total of 25 applications for the position - who, following a thorough screening process, were found to meet the requirements in terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

"The JSCI shortlisted 12 candidates for interviews on relevant areas regarding the role and functions of the IGI, based on the Constitution, the Act, and relevant legislation and other matters, such as the High-Level Review Panel report," Mothapo said.

While he was one of the underrated candidates during the interview process, Fazel had a solid background in the intelligence community.

If successful, Fazel will succeed the former head of the IGI, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose term ended on 15 March.

According to his CV, Fazel served as a deputy director-general in the office of the State Security Agency in 2013.

Between 2002 and 2012, he was appointed on a permanent basis as the chief operating officer of the IGI.

He also served as a consultant for the then Ministry of Intelligence Service between 1997 and 2002.

Fazel has a Master's degree in security studies, and holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting.

Fazel was also a deputy director-general for risk compliance and governance at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, where he led an investigation into the Beitbridge border scandal.

The Beitbridge fence, which was delivered to the department, was easily scalable, poorly built, of low quality and came with a R40 million price tag.

In June, the JSCI announced it had nominated former anti-apartheid activist, Reverend Frank Chikane, but his candidacy failed to pass in the National Assembly.



