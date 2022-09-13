48m ago

add bookmark

National Assembly approves Imtiaz Fazel's appointment as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Imtiaz Fazel.
Imtiaz Fazel.
Twitter/SAgovnews
  • Imtiaz Fazel received the National Assembly's stamp of approval to be the next Inspector-General of Intelligence.
  • The post was vacant for nearly two years as opposition parties refused to support an ANC candidate.
  • The IGI has powers of investigation to probe claims of abuses in the three main intelligence services.

Parliament has approved the appointment of Imtiaz Fazel to head the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI).

The IGI has powers of investigation to probe claims of abuses in the country's three main intelligence services: the State Security Agency, Military Intelligence and the police's Crime Intelligence. 

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved the vote.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement the committee had received a total of 25 applications for the position - who, following a thorough screening process, were found to meet the requirements in terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act.

"The JSCI shortlisted 12 candidates for interviews on relevant areas regarding the role and functions of the IGI, based on the Constitution, the Act, and relevant legislation and other matters, such as the High-Level Review Panel report," Mothapo said.

While he was one of the underrated candidates during the interview process, Fazel had a solid background in the intelligence community.

READ | NPA to be strengthened by ethics office and permanent investigative directorate - Lamola

If successful, Fazel will succeed the former head of the IGI, Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe, whose term ended on 15 March.

According to his CV, Fazel served as a deputy director-general in the office of the State Security Agency in 2013.

Between 2002 and 2012, he was appointed on a permanent basis as the chief operating officer of the IGI.

He also served as a consultant for the then Ministry of Intelligence Service between 1997 and 2002.

Fazel has a Master's degree in security studies, and holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting.

Fazel was also a deputy director-general for risk compliance and governance at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, where he led an investigation into the Beitbridge border scandal.

The Beitbridge fence, which was delivered to the department, was easily scalable, poorly built, of low quality and came with a R40 million price tag.

In June, the JSCI announced it had nominated former anti-apartheid activist, Reverend Frank Chikane, but his candidacy failed to pass in the National Assembly.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
state security agencyimtiaz fazelgovernmentpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
70% - 941 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 100 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
9% - 123 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
13% - 171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.40
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.40
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,704.91
-1.2%
Silver
19.43
-1.9%
Palladium
2,108.50
-7.1%
Platinum
888.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
94.00
+1.2%
Top 40
61,707
-2.2%
All Share
68,274
-2.2%
Resource 10
62,863
-2.8%
Industrial 25
84,291
-1.7%
Financial 15
14,834
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

2h ago

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo