National Assembly debate on motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa stalls

accreditation
Jan Gerber
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa wasn't heard.
  • ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula didn't move his motion, so it couldn't be debated.
  • He alleges that the matter is sub judice and against Parliament's rules, but a legal opinion suggests otherwise.

The first motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not been heard.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula on Wednesday refused to move his motion, meaning that the National Assembly could not debate it.

Zungula asked for the motion's postponement after the Western Cape High Court struck the ATM's application to force National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to have the motion voted on by secret ballot, from the urgent roll on Monday.

Mapisa-Nqakula refused this request.

At the start of Wednesday's sitting, Zungula claimed the matter was sub judice and that the National Assembly's rules prohibit it from being discussed.

"It is still under judicial review," Zungula said. "There is no way we can proceed with the vote."

atm
ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula. (Supplied)

Mapisa-Nqakula said for the House to consider a motion, it should first be moved by the person who brought the motion. As Zungula didn't move his motion, there was nothing for the House to debate.

Zungula said he didn't want the House to say he refused to move the motion.

"The matter is still before the courts," he claimed.

Mapisa-Nqakula said according to the legal advice she received, the matter was not sub judice.

She allowed each party a minute to present its views. Several parties agreed with the legal advice that the matter was not sub judice. Several parties also suggested that the matter be referred back to the National Assembly Programming Committee, which was scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The ATM could bank on the support of the EFF, with chief whip Floyd Shivambu also claiming that the matter was sub judice.

"Once the secret ballot comes, we're going to split the ANC!" he said, adding that they would vote out Ramaphosa.

"We did it before," he claimed. A motion of no confidence had never been successfully passed in the National Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who had to remind MPs to behave themselves on several occasions, ruled that the House would continue with its programme - the DA's motion against Cabinet - and the National Assembly Programming Committee would take the matter of Zungula's motion further.

The sitting continued with the DA's motion.


