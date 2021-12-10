National Assembly greets DA's James Selfe who retires as MP after 27 years

The National Assembly has bid farewell to long-serving DA MP James Selfe in its final sitting of 2021.

After 27 years as an MP, Selfe will retire on 31 December due to illness.

MPs said it was a tough year and encouraged each other to stay safe over the festive period.

The National Assembly used its traditional farewell speeches on the final sitting of the year to bid adieu to one of its longest-serving members - the DA's James Selfe.

Selfe, who spent the last 43 years in politics, sat in the opposition benches since the dawn of democracy and participated in the Constitutional Assembly, which drew up the democratic Constitution, which, incidentally, was adopted 25 years ago on Friday.

He will retire due to ill health on 31 December.

Opening Friday afternoon's debate, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it was ironic that his surname was Selfe, because she had never met a more selfless person.

"He has been courageous. He has fought some of the most epic battles that this Parliament has seen."

Mazzone added he had given up a lot - particularly regarding his family - for his life in politics.

"If I'm ever considered to be even an eighth of the kind of person that James Selfe is and was and will always be, I will consider myself very fortunate."

She said he was a hero in the DA.

"We realise that we stand on your shoulders as the giant that you are in the political sphere of South Africa."

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hllengwa thanked Selfe for his service to South Africa.

"It has been a pleasure to work with him, and we wish him well in his untimely retirement due to poor health," he said.

FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels added Selfe's departure was not only a loss for the DA but also Parliament and the country, saying:

Mr Selfe was an example of a responsible politician. Always being calm, rational. When he differed, he differed with dignity, he showed tolerance and mutual respect.

Wessels said Selfe should serve as an example to "certain members who are currently on the virtual platform", in reference to the EFF who earlier raised spurious points of order.

ACDP MP Steve Swart, himself a parliamentarian since 1999, added he had known Selfe for many a year.

"And I clearly remember his advice for me as a young MP in 1999: 'Don't spread yourself too thinly'."

He said the ACDP tended to spread themselves rather thinly. "Maybe we should have taken his advice."

NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam said Selfe spent the greatest part of his life serving the country.

"He is the difference between being a politician and a statesman."

Like the other MPs who spoke about Selfe, he wished him well and expressed the hope he would recover from his illness.

Al Jamah-ah MP Ganief Hendricks thanked Selfe for the opposition role he played most of his life.

"The nation owes him a lot because that opposition role has definitely strengthened our democracy."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: "You bow out in a very decent manner. You are not thrown out of Parliament. You go voluntarily because you have served your nation.

"We thank you, honourable Selfe, for your service to the nation for more than four decades. Your diligence will be missed, and may you take pride knowing you contributed in the drafting of the Constitution, which we are celebrating 25 years [since its adoption]."

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said: "Allow me to bid honourable Selfe farewell. In this House, in the years we've been here, I've never heard honourable Selfe raise his voice.

"He is a very calm, humble person, that even when you differed with him, he would do so in a very respectful manner. We will be missing your contribution in this House."



Almost all the MPs said it was a difficult year because of the pandemic and commiserated with their colleagues who died the past year.

They also encouraged each other to stay safe over the festive period.

Mazzone said it was personally the worst year in her life as her father died in April.

She thanked Majodina and ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude for their support.

There were also, in general, calls for improved decorum in the House, with Majodina saying the National Assembly rules should be amended next year.

One party bucked the trend.

The EFF was the only party that did not wish Selfe well.

"Today marks the end of yet another year of this House's failure to live up to expectations of our people," said EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

House

"This House was unable to hold the executive to account for their destructive actions. In fact, ANC members use this House to defend their corrupt ministers.

"The greatest crime this House has done was knowingly playing with the emotions of our people and the request for the return of their stolen land.

"The ANC knew from day one that they were not interested in expropriating land without compensation, but yet they move along for the sake of fooling our people and getting votes," she said about the failed amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.

"May you all go home and develop some conscience."

After Mkhaliphi's speech, Majodina interjected that it should be a farewell speech.

Mkhaliphi and EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini took exception to what they considered to being told what to speak about.

After several points of order from them, Mapisa-Nqakula expelled Ntlangwini who was participating virtually.

The ATM, GOOD, AIC, UDM, Cope and PAC did not participate in the debate.