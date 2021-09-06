24m ago

National Assembly to take a break ahead of local govt elections

Jan Gerber
  • The National Assembly will rise on Friday ahead of the local government elections.
  • The programming committee agreed to it after Friday's Constitutional Court order.
  • The National Assembly will reconvene in November - and will adjourn for the year on 10 December.  

The National Assembly will rise on Friday ahead of the local government elections, which will take place between 27 October and 1 November.

The National Assembly Programming Committee had an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss its programme in light of the Constitutional Court's decision.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) application for the local government elections to be held next year.

The apex court ruled that elections have to take place between 27 October and 1 November 2021.

Parliament usually rises ahead of an election to allow MPs to campaign for their parties.

This constituency period is now scheduled from 13 September to 1 November.

The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement will be delivered on 2 November.

The proposed adjournment date for the National Assembly for the year is 10 December.

It means the consideration on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, and the impeachment of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, which was referred to the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services last week, will only proceed in November.

The break also means that Deputy President David Mabuza doesn't answer questions in the National Assembly this term.

He would have done so on 22 September. A new date in November will be arranged.

