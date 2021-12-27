National flag to at fly half-mast in honour of Tutu, says Ramaphosa

The national flag will fly at half-mast in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This will occur at all flag stations across the country and at South African diplomatic missions abroad.

The funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced in the next few days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that there will be a period of mourning during which the national flag will fly at half-mast at all flag stations in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The president made the announcement on Sunday evening.

"Our nation and the world awoke this morning to the sad news that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu passed away peacefully in Cape Town at the age of 90," Ramaphosa said.

The president added that, at a time when many people were celebrating with family and friends, the country had lost one of its most courageous and beloved people.

He described Tutu as one of the nation’s finest patriots

"He was a man of unwavering courage, of principled conviction, and whose life was spent in the service of others. He embodied the essence of our humanity."

He said:

Knowing he had been ill for some time has done little to lessen the blow dealt to South Africa this sad day. Uwile umthi omkhulu [A great tree has fallen].

Ramaphosa added that the country had lost someone who carried the burden of leadership with compassion, with dignity, with humility, and with such good humour.

"We are comforted in the knowledge that he has left an indelible mark in the lives of the millions of people who had the privilege and honour of knowing him."

Ramaphosa said that the national flag would fly at half-mast.

"There will be a period of mourning during which the national flag shall fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad."

He added that this would be observed from the time of the formal declaration of the funeral until the night before the service.

The government said it would be led by the Anglican Church on the nature of his funeral.

Details of the funeral and memorial services will be announced in the next few days.

Ramaphosa said it could not escape notice that Tutu had departed this world at a time of year when many celebrated the birth of Christ.

"We cannot mourn his passing without recognising the joy, the hope and the light that this birth signified to him and continues to signify to people across the world."

"Go well, good and faithful servant. You will be sorely missed."

