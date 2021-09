National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi died in hospital on Monday, the party confirmed.

NFP MP Ahmed Shaik Emam said the party was reeling from the news.

He said kaMagwaza-Msibi had been admitted to an Umhlanga hospital in Durban.

KaMagwaza-Msibi, a former deputy minister, cited ill health when she resigned from Parliament in 2019.

This is a developing story.