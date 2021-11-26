36m ago

National Library whistleblower wins interdict against disciplinary proceedings

accreditation
Jan Gerber
A whistleblower at the National Library has approached the Labour Court to stop disciplinary proceedings.
  • The Labour Court granted a whistleblower at the National Library of South Africa an interdict against disciplinary proceedings against her.
  • She alleged that the company secretary tried to inflate his salary illegally and that the CEO protected him.
  • She remains suspended but will also challenge this.

The Labour Court has interdicted the National Library of South Africa from proceeding with a disciplinary hearing against a whistleblower who exposed how the company secretary allegedly tried to raise his salary fraudulently.

On Wednesday, News24 reported Matuma Masipa, the National Library's human resources director, approaching the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to stop the disciplinary proceedings.

She made protected disclosures to her attorney and the Public Protector and approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), but the National Library wanted to continue with the disciplinary proceedings.

Masipa's urgent application was heard on Wednesday, and the judge granted the order on the same day. The registrar only issued the court order on Friday morning, but the order was made known to all the parties on Wednesday, said Masipa's attorney Bongani Khoza.

The disciplinary hearing is interdicted from proceeding pending the referral of Masipa's case to the CCMA.

However, Masipa remains suspended.

Khoza said:

We had issued a letter of demand to the employer, demanding the upliftment of our client's suspension. However, the employer, through the office of the CEO, refused to uplift it. We are currently preparing an application to challenge the suspension.

"We are quite confident of a victory in that process. It is regrettable that public funds are being used by the CEO to silence a whistleblower."

READ Whistleblower at National Library approaches Labour Court to stop disciplinary proceedings

In her founding affidavit, filed with the Labour Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Masipa tells how she discovered that the National Library's company secretary, Sanele Mabaso, contrived a pay raise for himself.

She said Mabaso advised the human resources department that his services were sought by Petroleum Agency South Africa and provided a letter with a salary offer to that effect.

This invoked the NLSA's employee retention strategy, wherein the library will counter an offer made to the employee.

Masipa, who grew suspicious of Mabaso, contacted Petroleum Agency South Africa, who informed her that they haven't even advertised for the post in question, never mind made Mabaso an offer. They laid a criminal charge.  

Masipa's affidavit contains the allegedly fraudulent offer letter and her correspondence with Petroleum Agency South Africa.

After she brought this to the attention of the National Library's CEO, Kepi Madumo, she was slapped with disciplinary proceedings, while Mabaso was, according to her, "shielded" by Madumo.

Khoza said:

Our client, who is a whistleblower that reported impropriety in the workplace, finally has the protection of the court.

"The judge hearing the matter deemed it necessary to interdict the employer from continuing with its unlawful actions, which amount to occupational detriment, as defined in the Protected Disclosures Act.

"The company secretary and the chief executive officer of the public institution were stopped from silencing our client."

READ National Library board to investigate whistleblower's allegations against company secretary

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Library's Board indicated that it would investigate the allegations against Mabaso and Madumo.

"We welcome the decision of the board of directors to investigate the matter. That is what we, the citizens of our land, expect from those entrusted with public office. The impropriety that is widespread in the public sector has to be challenged. There must be consequences at the end of the investigation, that is what we expect. We await communication from the Board in relation to our client's contribution towards the investigation."

News24 approached Mabaso for comment earlier this week. He said the matter was before the courts, therefore sub judice, and asked for it to be allowed to be finalised.

The National Library of South Africa - an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture - is the custodian and provider of the nation's key knowledge resources.

