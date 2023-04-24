National orders for Duma Ndlovu, Mike Horn and Freek Robinson withdrawn

Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn have been withdrawn from the list of 35 prominent people who are expected to receive national orders from the president.

The withdrawal came after objections from some sectors of society.

Siya Kolisi and Desiree Ellis are among those who will be bestowed with orders on 28 April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three people – Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn – from the list of those who will receive national orders, following objections to their nominations.

The Presidency announced on Sunday that their names had been withdrawn from the list of 35 recipients.

"Following objections from various sectors of society and on the recommendation of the National Orders Advisory Council (NOAC), President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three nominees who were nominated to receive respective orders, in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, from the list of 35 chosen recipients to be conferred."

"The national orders are the highest awards South Africa, through the president, bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals. To uphold the integrity of national orders, the NOAC will further adopt measures to strengthen the selection process.

"These measures include a workshop which council members will undertake at the end of April 2023. Timelines of the selection process will also be reviewed," presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

He added that the withdrawal came after the review of objections that were received.



Magwenya added:

Nominations can be withdrawn or deferred. The Presidency will not discuss any specifics relating to the withdrawals.

The Presidency said Horn was nominated for his contribution to action and endurance sport, which earned him a reputation as one of the "greatest living explorers" of our time.

Ndlovu was recognised for his work in the television and film industry in South Africa.

"Even in exile, he was steadfast in his commitment to the development of arts and culture in our country. Robinson [was nominated] for his contribution to journalism. His work encompassed the recording of history in motion," Magwenya said.

Prominent icons who will receive national orders include Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Mfundi Vundla and musician Tracy Chapman.



International reggae musician Peter Tosh will be recognised posthumously.