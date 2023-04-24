39m ago

Share

National orders for Duma Ndlovu, Mike Horn and Freek Robinson withdrawn

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duma Ndlovu's name has been withdrawn from the list of people set to receive the Order of Ikhamanga.
Duma Ndlovu's name has been withdrawn from the list of people set to receive the Order of Ikhamanga.
PHOTO: Elvis Ntombela, Sowetan, Gallo Images
  • Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn have been withdrawn from the list of 35 prominent people who are expected to receive national orders from the president.
  • The withdrawal came after objections from some sectors of society.
  • Siya Kolisi and Desiree Ellis are among those who will be bestowed with orders on 28 April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three people – Duma Ndlovu, Freek Robinson and Mike Horn – from the list of those who will receive national orders, following objections to their nominations. 

The Presidency announced on Sunday that their names had been withdrawn from the list of 35 recipients.

"Following objections from various sectors of society and on the recommendation of the National Orders Advisory Council (NOAC), President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the withdrawal of three nominees who were nominated to receive respective orders, in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, from the list of 35 chosen recipients to be conferred."

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Phakeng to national orders advisory council, earmarks Kolisi for highest honours

"The national orders are the highest awards South Africa, through the president, bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals. To uphold the integrity of national orders, the NOAC will further adopt measures to strengthen the selection process.

"These measures include a workshop which council members will undertake at the end of April 2023. Timelines of the selection process will also be reviewed," presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

He added that the withdrawal came after the review of objections that were received.

Magwenya added: 

Nominations can be withdrawn or deferred. The Presidency will not discuss any specifics relating to the withdrawals.

The Presidency said Horn was nominated for his contribution to action and endurance sport, which earned him a reputation as one of the "greatest living explorers" of our time.

Ndlovu was recognised for his work in the television and film industry in South Africa. 

"Even in exile, he was steadfast in his commitment to the development of arts and culture in our country. Robinson [was nominated] for his contribution to journalism. His work encompassed the recording of history in motion," Magwenya said.

Prominent icons who will receive national orders include Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Mfundi Vundla and musician Tracy Chapman.

International reggae musician Peter Tosh will be recognised posthumously.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
duma ndlovufreek robinsonvincent magwenyapretoriagautenggovernmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 1163 votes
Home comfort
19% - 621 votes
Personal health
6% - 183 votes
Personal safety
41% - 1359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.88
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
1,097.76
-2.4%
Palladium
1,576.92
-1.6%
Gold
1,979.23
-0.2%
Silver
24.87
-0.8%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,345
0.0%
All Share
77,911
0.0%
Resource 10
69,360
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,645
0.0%
Financial 15
15,462
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo