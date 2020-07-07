24m ago

National Truck Shutdown: Two trucks impounded in Cape Town

Azarrah Karrim
The shutdown was sparked by attacks on trucks on national roads across the country.
Tebogo Letsie/City Press
  • Two trucks have been impounded by the City of Cape Town and will be charged for obstruction amid the National Truck Shutdown.
  • The Huguenot Tunnel, on the N1 outbound, was also cleared after truck drivers blocked the road.
  • On the N2, a truck was parked across the road between Victoria Road and De Beers.

Two trucks were impounded on the N7 during the National Truck Shutdown on Tuesday, according to City of Cape Town spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout added that the trucks would be charged for causing an obstruction.

She said the Huguenot Tunnel had also been cleared after truck drivers blocked the N1 outbound.

READ | National Truck Shutdown: NatJOINTS instruct protest to be 'efficiently policed', few incidents reported

On the N2, a truck had parked across the road between Victoria Road and De Beers, and another truck was reported across the intersection of Darling and Old Mamre Road in Atlantis, where officers were on the scene.

News24 previously reported that motorists had been diverted off the road on the N1 at Engen OneStop in Kraaifontein.

The shutdown was sparked by "sporadic attacks" on trucks across South Africa, including social media posts calling for attacks on foreign national truck drivers.

