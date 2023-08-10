Natjoints 'ready for any eventuality' ahead of announcement on Zuma's return to jail

Government's security cluster said it was ready for any eventuality ahead of a decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will return to prison.

The acting national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, will announce his decision on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there was no need for extra measures at Estcourt Prison.

The National Joint Operation and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) is ready for any eventuality ahead of a decision by the Department of Correctional Services on former president Jacob Zuma's return to prison.

The department's acting national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, will decide on whether Zuma will return to jail to complete his 15-month sentence.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Natjoints was ready.

Asked if the department had any pre-emptive measures, its spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said there was no need for extra measures as all correctional facilities were operational, except Kutama Sinthumule in Limpopo.

Nxumalo added:

The 243 correctional centres in this country are operational, except for Kutama Sinthumule. Therefore, there is no need for extra measures. The national commissioner will make his decision known at the time that he will prefer. So, speculating around it and the state of facilities does not arise at this stage.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Simphiwe Ndlovu said he was unaware of any deployments ahead of the department's decision.

Last week, the department received representations from relevant parties about Zuma's incarceration.

STATEMENT BY THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICESREPRESENTATIONS RECEIVED ON MR ZUMA’S INCARCERATION pic.twitter.com/t4ZigWkmR4 — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services ???? (@Min_JCS) August 4, 2023

Thobakgale has assessed these submissions along with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment.

The possibility of Zuma's return to prison has been looming since the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application for leave to appeal the SCA ruling that Zuma should return to prison.

The apex court issued the ruling last month.

ALSO READ | 'Stolen money': Zuma must pay back millions in legal fees funded by Louis Liebenberg - inquiry

It ruled the department's appeal had no reasonable prospects of success and dismissed the application with costs.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for defying its order to appear and testify before the State Capture Inquiry.

He was arrested in July 2021 and only served two months at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was released after former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser granted him medical parole.



