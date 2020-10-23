46m ago

add bookmark

Ndabeni-Abrahams gives post office board member the boot

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (@PresidencyZA/Twitter)
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (@PresidencyZA/Twitter)
  • Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has fired SA Post Office (Sapo) board member Colleen Makhubele. 
  • This after the board wrote to the minister, accusing Makhubele of undermining the delegated powers and authority. 
  • An insider said the board agreed Makhubele should be axed. 

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has fired SA Post Office (Sapo) board member Colleen Makhubele who accused the minister of abusing her powers and acting unconstitutionally.

An insider said a meeting was called by Ndabeni-Abrahams on Friday after she received a letter from acting board chairperson Catharina van der Sandt asking for guidance after Makhubele went on a tirade during a meeting with the Communications Workers Union (CWU)

The insider said the board agreed to remove Makhubele. 

Ndabeni-Abrahams' spokesperson, Mish Molakeng, told News24 Makhubele was removed.

"The decision was taken after the meeting heard from all board members regarding the conduct of Makhubele. 

"The matters disclosed by the board are confidential, but we can confirm that they were serious and concerning. Makhubele was not present at the meeting, and voluntarily deprived herself the opportunity to make representations and be heard on the matter."

READ | Post office board chair threatens Ndabeni-Abrahams with legal action over ‘abuse of power’

Molakeng said the department and Sapo would make a joint statement in due course.

In a letter, dated 6 October, Van Der Sandt wrote Makhubele had undermined the delegated powers and authority of the incoming acting chief executive officer with the unions by stating repeatedly she did not support specific Sapo turnaround initiatives.

She accused the former chairperson of tarnishing the image of executives, placed in doubt the integrity of the board to the unions, tarnished Ndabeni-Abrahams' image and created the impression she was the only person in Sapo who was truthful and cared about workers' interests.

According to Van Der Sandt, Makhubele stood up during a meeting with the CWU and accused Ndabeni-Abrahams of not supporting some post office initiatives like the improvement of security and cash initiatives such as the Cashless ATM System, and that the shareholder was not in line with what Sapo wanted to do.

Some of the accusations included:

  • Acting CEO Reneilwe Langa, in her previous role at the department, had written to her countering the Cashless ATMs, which were meant to save costs on security.
  • A strategic turnaround plan had raised R1.8 billion for pre-funding, R500 million that was raised for operations, and there was also R700 million that was raised by Grindrod, but these agreements were sitting with the department.
  • Proof this matter was discussed, even the Grindrod matter with the department, National Treasury and even the other funding, but this was not prioritised and the focus was put on Postbank.
  • A fight between Sapo and Postbank as the relationship cannot benefit Postbank with only 260 people versus 18 000 of Sapo and the post office cannot sell its birth right to Postbank for a bowl of soup.
  • There was no reason why Postbank could not fund Sapo without holding a gun to its head, and then requested the union's assistance in this matter. 
  • The costs of the R350 grants were draining Sapo, and workers were now being assaulted, infrastructure broken and there was chaos on the ground. 
  • There was fraud in the Blue Label matter and a case had been opened regarding transactions between Blue Label and Postbank and this had negatively impacted Sapo.
  • Writing back, Ndabeni-Abrahams called for a special general meeting to ascertain whether it was appropriate Makhubele should be retained or removed as a director of Sapo. 

The minister said it was clear she had acted in a manner "lacking in honesty, fairness, transparency, accountability and responsibility towards her fellow board members".

Ndabeni-Abrahams added Makhubele was intent on "sowing disharmony" between the board and unions "if not between the board and the employees themselves, to the prejudice of Sapo".

"Her actions on the day were in bad faith and for a purpose that was in all likelihood improper and not in the best interest of Sapo.

"She appeared to lack an understanding of the significance of her position as a senior member of a board of a state-owned entity of significant economic relevance to the country, and faced with unique and potentially incurable financial challenges.

"She was not remorseful for her actions and, when confronted, refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing," Ndabeni-Abrahams said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams submits herself to ANC integrity commission after recent controversies
DA wants Ndabeni-Abrahams disciplined for flouting Parliament's report on Icasa appointments
Sassa says it is ready for October social grants payment cycle
Read more on:
sapostella ndabeni-abrahams
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7256 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8380 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

3h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.14)
Gold
1900.39
(-0.23)
Silver
24.59
(-0.37)
Platinum
914.90
(+3.85)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2367.00
(+0.50)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo