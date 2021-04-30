1h ago

Ndebele activist incident: Employer mum on whether Boulder's Mall manager will be reinstated

Canny Maphanga
Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku who were asked to leave a joburg chopping centre appeared at the CRL commission on Wednesday.
Lwandile Bhengu
  • Redefine Properties has welcomed the recommendations of the CRL Commission.
  • The company says the recommendations align with its intentions.
  • Redefine Properties has not commented on the suspension of Boulder's Mall Manager, Jose Maponyane.

Redefine Properties, the employer of suspended Boulder's Mall manager Jose Maponyane, says it welcomes the recommendations of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

"Redefine acknowledges and appreciates the role played by the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission (CRL) and supports and respects its work in enforcing these rights as entrenched in our Constitution.   

"We welcome the recommendations made by the CRL Rights Commission today [Thursday] and look forward to engaging further with the Commission to consider their recommendations and incorporate them into our current initiatives," Redefine said in a statement on Thursday.

The company added that the Chapter 9 institution's recommendations align with its intention, "... to develop a blueprint to ensure recognition and respect of the rights of all communities, as entrenched in our Constitution".

This comes after the CRL Commission released its findings and investigations into the Boulder's Mall incident involving Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu.

The commission found, among other things, that the actions of Jose Maponyane against the Ndebele activist at Boulder's Mall constituted a violation of Mahlangu's cultural rights.

In addition, the commission found that Maponyane acted out of a lack of knowledge of cultural diversity and that the suspended mall manager was also a victim of a lost heritage created by past inequalities, News24 reported.

The commission made several recommendations to Redefine Properties, including a deadline of six months to review its policies and revert to the commission and empower their employees with cultural and religious diversity training.

In addition, the company was requested to hold a cultural exhibition on 24 March every year in all of their malls in Gauteng to promote awareness among South Africans of the diversity of cultural, religious, and linguistic communities and their rights.

The company was also instructed to reinstate Maponyane as he was also a victim of a lost heritage created by past inequalities.

Chairperson Professor LD Mosoma said:

This is a special request made by Mr Thando Mahlangu, which is endorsed by the commission.


"We agree with the CRL's statement that this matter is an indication of a national crisis in South Africa, which among others, includes the lack of public knowledge, awareness, and respect for cultural and religious diversity in South Africa.

"We support the need for all South Africans to be aware of and to be educated on the traditions, rights, religions, culture, language, and heritage of all communities.  

"Consistent with our corporate ethos of ensuring transparency in our processes and openness in our communication, we will provide an update once we have consolidated all the recommendations.

"Some of these already form part of our CSI programme, and we will look at measures on how best they can be integrated," Redefine added in its statement.

The company, however, did not confirm whether Maponyane would be reinstated, indicating that they will provide an update soon.  

