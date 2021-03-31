35m ago

Ndebele activist willing to forgive manager who asked him to leave mall

Lwandile Bhengu
  • A man dressed in traditional Ndebele attire was told by a shopping centre manager that he was dressed inappropriately. 
  • Thando Mahlangu said he was willing to forgive the manager for the humiliating situation.
  • The property management company was supposed to appear before the CRL Commission, but said the notice given was too short.

Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu, who was left humiliated after being asked to leave a Johannesburg mall because of his traditional attire, says he forgives the mall manager who kicked him out.  

Mahlangu met with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) on Wednesday.

A video had previously emerged of Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku being asked to leave the Johannesburg-based Boulders Shopping Centre because of their Ndebele attire. 

The pair had gone to the Clicks store at the mall when the centre manager and security came into the store asking them to leave.

In the viral video, the manager is heard telling Mahlangu that his attire is inappropriate.

The manager has since been suspended, pending an investigation into the incident.  

"What I love about the incident, it's a sad one, but I am happy it happened because it managed to bring South Africans together. Even the Tshwanas are saying this guy is not one of us, mainly because amaTshwana understand that they are like us. I am happy that this incident happened because it showed South Africans what we go through," he said. 

Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku who were asked
Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku who were asked to leave a joburg chopping centre appeared at the CRL commission on Wednesday.

"I would love to meet him one day to ask what happened. I want to see things from his perspective and why he did what he did… I will forgive him, and I forgive him," he added. 

An emotional Mahlangu told the commission how the incident had left him questioning his cultural identity. 

"The incident that happened still doesn't sit well with me. Sometimes I wake up at night and cry. I sit alone and cry. Sometimes I regret what I am doing, why I don my attire, why I am Ndebele. 

"Sometimes I wish I could take my Ndebele off and put it aside. I also went to school to study and did all the communication courses. I would also like to go and work, but the sad reality is that, if I can do it, who is going to protect isiNdebele, who is going to protect the next generation?" he told the commission. 

This was not the first time he experienced discrimination. 

"The sad reality is that the whole thing, it's not the first time it is happening... it happened at the Gautrain, and I, unfortunately, could not take a Gautrain from Johannesburg to Pretoria. I ended up going to the taxis. So when that happened, it took me back to the experience I had at the Gautrain because, back then, it took me six months of sitting in the house and [being] depressed," he said. 

Mahlangu told the commission the issue ran deeper and there was a need to address the lack of Ndebele representation in spaces, like television, to educate people and avoid similar situations. 

The commission had invited the property management company responsible for the mall, but was informed at the last minute, via email, that the company could not make it due to short notice.

However, the company said it was fully committed to engaging and cooperating with the commission on the matter. 


