57m ago

add bookmark

'Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya!' Noxolo Grootboom bows out after her final SABC news bulletin

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom is retiring from the SABC after being in its employ for 37 years.
  • She read her final news bulletin on SABC 1's isiXhosa news on Tuesday night. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Grootboom for her contribution and telling historic stories. 

South Africans will always remember 30 March 2021 as the day veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom bid a final goodbye to SABC Iindaba viewers after decades on the small screen.

The 60-year-old's legendary sign-off "Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya" on SABC 1 was an emotional one for her on Tuesday after saying it for more than three decades. 

All eyes were on her at 19:00 as she read her last news bulletin in isiXhosa. 

She is retiring after being with the state broadcaster for 37 years.

Before articulating her sign-off, which can be loosely translated as, "I love you all at home", Grootboom said the love she had received from fellow South Africans had left her in awe. 

The broadcaster, dressed in colourful traditional Xhosa attire, described the love she had received like a sermon to her and showed ubuntu.

READ | End of an era as SABC's IsiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom signs off after 37 years

"Over the past years, you have raised the calibre of isiXhosa news and helped raise its bar, and at the same time, you also lifted me and placed me in a higher space. 

"In this way, you instilled humility in me…" she said.

Grootboom thanked South Africans for their unwavering love and support, and encouraged them to continue showing it while they worked toward ending issues the country faced. 

"Issues that put a strain on our country… You loved me, and I loved you. May you sleep tonight with the robe of harmony, peace and love. I love you all at home," she said, struggling to hold back her tears. 

Viewers who had been eager to watch her final bulletin were initially left disappointed on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation on Covid-19 developments at the same time. 

Although it was not clear whether Ramaphosa had seen the many pleas on social media to give Grootboom her moment to shine, the Presidency issued an update that the address would be moved to 19:30.

WATCH | Noxolo Grootboom at a loss for words as Ramaphosa shifts 'family meeting' for last bulletin

Ramaphosa started off his address by paying tribute to her, saying she was an outstanding journalist who had covered historical events and brought them into the living rooms of the nation.

He said: "We wish Ms Grootboom well and thank her for her many years of service.  

"Sifuna ukuthi, uphumle kamnandi, uhlale [usazi] ukuthi abantu abaninzi apha eMzantsi Afrika bayakuthanda, nam futhi ndiyakuthanda [We want to say, go and rest well and always know that many South Africans love you, I love you too.]"

Grootboom grew up in Fort Beaufort, the Eastern Cape, and started her career at the SABC as a typist before making her way on-air, Channel24 reported.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabcnoxolo grootboomcyril ramaphosalockdownmediacoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4012 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1193 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.50
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.49
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,682.30
(-0.2)
Silver
23.93
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,161.49
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,611.00
(+0.7)
All Share
67,292
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,550
(0.0)
Industrial 25
88,705
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,869
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo