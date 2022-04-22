1h ago

Ndoni Mcunu's grief-stricken fiancé pays tribute to her wearing suit he bought for their wedding

Ndoni Mcunu’s fiancé Philani Mthembu paying tribute to her in a suit he was to wear at their wedding.
  • Ndoni Mcunu's fiancé, Philani Mthembu, told mourners he experienced true love in their relationship.
  • He paid tribute to her wearing a suit he was to don at their wedding.
  • Mcunu died after a suspected gas leak at the Cradle Boutique Hotel in Krugersdorp.

When Ndoni Mcunu's fiancé, Philani Mthembu, arrived at her memorial service on Friday, he was wearing the suit he was supposed to be married in.

The couple was engaged to be married and busy planning their wedding, but Mcunu died over the weekend alongside her friend, S'phumelele Mnomiya, at the Cradle Boutique Hotel in Krugersdorp after a suspected gas leak. 

"She had an energy and aura that introduced her before you met her. When we rekindled in 2018, I told her this time I will not take your love for granted. I told her that this time around it will be for a lifetime," said Mthembu.

He added during their last conversation, Ndoni was shouting at him

"She said to me the way you are telling me you love me, is like you are saying goodbye. That was the last time I told her I loved her. She always asked me from time to time why did I choose her. I said it’s quite simply … I said 'I believe you'd be the greatest gift to my children'. I experienced unconditional love in all its facets." 

Her brother, Zibuko, said: "Ndoni passed away in peace. She was not in pain. We went there and it was the most beautiful place. There were animals and huge fields … and I think it was a blessing that she was there."

Reading a message from Mcunu's mother, Professor Koleka Mlisana said: "The unimaginable has happened and you have gone before me. I would not have prepared for this in anyway … thank you for being faithful to God, yourself and the world.

"In the short time I had with you, you have given me and Baba so many reasons to be proud of you. On this World Earth day we bid you farewell my darling child. I love you. Me and your two brothers, Zibuko and Simo, will miss you forever. Be still."

Mcunu will be buried in La Lucia on 30 April.


