Nearly 1 000 pull out of matric marking across centres in 5 provinces

Tebogo Monama
5 ways you can ease your child's matric exam. Image: Freepik.
  • About 938 markers in five provinces pulled out of marking matric exam papers in five provinces.
  • Marking started this week and was expected to end on 22 January.
  • Matric results are scheduled to be released on 23 February.

Provincial education departments had to make last-minute changes as nearly 1 000 markers pulled out of marking matric exam papers in five provinces. 

At least 938 matric exam script markers had to pull out of the process because of bereavements in their families and Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. Provinces had to pull last-minute strings to ensure that unavailable markers were replaced. 

Markers started arriving at 181 centres across the country on Monday for training and marking started on Tuesday. It was expected to end on 22 January, and matric results scheduled to be released on 23 February.

This week, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona announced that 800 markers had to withdraw from the process. 

"We have about 30 centres in Gauteng and Covid-19 protocols are observed. There is proper screening when markers arrive in the morning and during break time. We took a roll call and that's when we realised that there was about over 800... that did not come. Some with co-morbidities, some that they feared the pandemic, some indicated they had a bereavement in the family and some were contacts with Covid-19 positive people."

Mabona said they replaced all the markers who didn't show up and that marking was on track.  

In Limpopo, provincial education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said 20 people out of the 6 254 markers and moderators had pulled out for a variety of reasons. They were replaced, Chuene said. 

Mpumalanga has 4 869 markers and 14 markers had to be replaced. Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: "Every effort will be made to ensure that all members of the marking personnel are sparsely accommodated in marking rooms to avoid close contact in line with Covid-19 protocols. Everyone will be screened upon arrival at the marking centre and this is expected to be a daily routine." 

The Western Cape education department spokesperson, Michelle Merton, said: "Thirty markers have withdrawn before the start of the marking  due to personal reasons. They have been replaced." 

The Eastern Cape has had to replace 74 markers. 

Basic education head of department Mathanzima Mweli was currently on a roadshow to visit all the marking centres in the country to assess compliance with Covid-19 protocols. He visited centres in the Free State on Thursday. 

