Nearly 240 gender-based violence arrests made in just one month in KwaZulu-Natal

Nearly 240 people were arrested for gender-based violence and child abuse in KwaZulu-Natal.

The arrests were made in June for various crimes.

During the same period, more than 300 people were convicted of similar crimes.

In June, detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested 239 people.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested for crimes such as statutory rape, kidnapping, abduction, rape, attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, child neglect and indecent exposure, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units are continuing to make the province a safer and better place for women and children by putting perpetrators of gender-based violence in jail," Mbele said.

The alleged perpetrators appeared in various courts in the province.

During the same period, detectives managed to secure 301 convictions, and the perpetrators were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

"More cases are pending in court, and we are positive the suspects will be receiving sentences that will serve a lesson to other criminals," Mbele said.

"People who break the law should be removed from society, and law enforcement will continue to achieve such positive results if more victims come forward. The victims in these cases should be applauded for being resilient and not letting the perpetrators... control or silence them."

