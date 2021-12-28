Nearly 5 500 bottles of booze confiscated in Cape Town during festive season clampdown

There has been an increase in alcohol confiscations in the City of Cape Town compared to the 2019-2020 festive season.

Various arrests have been made involving alcohol-related offences.

The City expressed concern that many citizens continue to disregard its by-laws prohibiting consuming alcohol in public spaces.

Cape Town law enforcement agencies have confiscated nearly 5 500 bottles of alcohol since mid December. The almost 3 000 litres of confiscated booze was a drastic increase from the previous festive seasons when there was a dramatic dip in confiscations.

The confiscations come as holidaymakers and locals flocked to the city's beaches and swimming pools due to relaxed lockdown restrictions.

The City expressed concern that many citizens continued to disregard its by-laws prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

READ | SA scientist to lead WHO research into Covid-19 origins

This festive season, officers confiscated 5 488 bottles (2 941 litres) compared to the previous season's 1 510 bottles (983 litres). In 2019, officers confiscated 5 089 bottles (2 748 litres).

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, these statistics meant people simply were not heeding calls to leave their alcohol at home.

"With the new year's weekend still to come, I shudder to think what the totals would look like by next week. It is time that we start calling out those who continue to engage in this selfish behaviour," said Smith.

During general enforcement efforts over the past week, City staff arrested 189 suspects for various offences.

Cape Town Traffic Service made 45 arrests, of which 35 were for driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers also impounded 38 vehicles, 30 cellphones and issued 54 321 fines.

READ | Sanlam paid more than R14bn in death claim over 10 months, mostly due to Covid-19 third wave

Law enforcement officers made 72 arrests and issued 1 694 notices, while their Metro Police counterparts also arrested 72 suspects and issued 3 504 traffic and by-law fines.



"I wish to remind the public that while beaches and public places are there for your enjoyment, you should do this responsibly. Don't bring alcohol to public places and certainly don't drink and drive," added Smith.

Beaches and swimming pools

Christmas and Boxing Day were both very busy times for the City's beaches and facilities.

Swimming pools were no different, as several of the City's swimming pools were at capacity very early in the day on 27 December, in spite of the gloomy weather conditions.

This period was not incident-free. On Christmas, a 10-year-old boy drowned at the Camps Bay tidal pool, according to mayoral committee member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross.

The City's lifeguards also attended to three non-fatal drownings over the weekend involving children.

"We ask that the public please work with our staff to ensure everyone's safety, especially in our swimming areas. We are likely to have several more very busy days at our facilities, and as the City, we want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe day in the sun," said Van der Ross.