Nearly 500 cars impounded at roadblocks since start of festive season

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
A driver is stopped at a roadblock.
Darren Stewart
  • Since the beginning of the festive season on 1 December, 43 807 traffic fines have been issued across the country.
  • Nearly 500 cars have been impounded.
  • The Road Traffic Management Corporation will be intensifying traffic law enforcement during the peak travel period, which is set to start next week. 

Since the start of the festive season, 447 cars have been "discontinued" on South Africa's roads, and over 43 000 traffic fines issued. 

As of 1 December, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and various traffic law enforcement commenced its festive season operations. 

"So far 107 roadblocks have been held throughout the country resulting in 43 807 traffic fines issued, 447 vehicles discontinued, 493 vehicles impounded and 560 arrests for various offences," said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane. 

Zwane said that cars were "discontinued" from the road if they had multiple defects such as lights not working, broken wipers and cracked windscreens. He said that drivers would need to fix the defects before their cars were allowed back on the road.

"They must also have the car test for roadworthiness, re-register in and pay the fine," he said.

Gauteng had the highest number of "discontinued" cars with 135 followed by Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

In operations in Tshwane, scores of unroadworthy taxis were impounded, and others "discontinued".

"In a joint operation dubbed Operation Tango, members of the National Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday discontinued 19 vehicles and impounded eight others in Mabopane. A total of 58 traffic fines were also issued for various traffic infringements," said Zwane. 

Zwane warned motorists that traffic law enforcement would be intensified during the peak travel period, set to start next week. 

