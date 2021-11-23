54m ago

Nearly 500 Gauteng cops have pending criminal cases against them

Lwandile Bhengu
More than 450 police officers in Gauteng have pending criminal cases against them and only four have been suspended.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko revealed this in a written reply to questions from the DA's Michael Shackleton. 

The 459 officers face charges that include murder, defeating the ends of justice, reckless driving, assault and culpable homicide. Some of the cases have been pending for three years.

READ | Former cop and two prominent men in court for kidnapping, extortion and corruption

The Tsakane police station has 35 officers - the highest number - who are under investigation.

It is followed by the Krugersdorp police station, with 28 police officers, all charged with reckless and negligent driving.

At number three are the Benoni and Hekpoort police stations, each with 15 police officers who face criminal charges. 

Mazibuko said 11 cases were finalised in the previous financial year, which resulted in six convictions. 

"The safety and security of Gauteng residents are worryingly compromised as police officers, tasked with a responsibility to prevent anything that may threaten the safety or security of any resident and to ensure criminals are brought to justice, are also currently being investigated for committing serious criminal offences," Shackleton said.

Read more on:
sapsfaith mazibukogautengcrime
