'Nefarious stunt': Limpopo dept denies issuing statement on Phala Phala

The Limpopo economic development department has distanced itself from a " communiqué" that s eemingly represents its comments on the sale of buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

It contained an allegation that the department had not received an application from Phala Phala to export the 20 buffaloes.

The department said it was investigating the matter to identify the responsible officials.

The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism has added its voice to the Phala Phala scandal.



According to it, information on the sale of buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, purportedly from its officials, may have been released to "advance their political or ulterior motives".

SABC programme Unfiltered reported that the department had not received an application from Phala Phala Wildlife or Ntaba Nyoni CC to export 20 buffaloes to Sudan. A document, also purportedly from the department, was posted on social media.

The buffaloes were those that Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa reportedly purchased for the equivalent of around R10 million in December 2019. It's alleged that he paid in cash in US dollars.

The currency, which was hidden in a sofa, was stolen around 45 days later when burglars broke into the farm.

The matter came to light when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a case with the police.

A Section 89 panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, probed the matter on Parliament's instruction and found prima facie evidence. It concluded that there was a case to answer.

Ramaphosa could face an impeachment inquiry. He has since applied to the Constitutional Court to challenge the findings.

Political motives



In a statement on Wednesday, the Limpopo department attempted to distance itself from the claims broadcast on the SABC programme.

"The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism has noted with great concern an unknown, unapproved and informal communiqué which has unfortunately brought about coverage excitement related to Phala Phala Wildlife and its auctioning of game," department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said in the statement.

He said:

The department has since taken a firm position not to respond or entertain any queries related to the circulating document.

Kalla added that an internal investigation had been launched to uncover who the responsible officials are.



"It is the department's understanding that matters on Phala Phala are sub judice. It is, therefore, false that the Limpopo provincial government has issued a communiqué regarding the matter."

Kalla claimed that the information was a nefarious stunt by "some of its officials who are hell-bent to use the department to advance their political or ulterior motives".



"The department has operational systems in place on authorised personnel who are entrusted with the task of speaking on its behalf."



