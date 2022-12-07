42m ago

add bookmark

'Nefarious stunt': Limpopo dept denies issuing statement on Phala Phala

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Limpopo economic development department says it did not disseminate official information about the sale of buffaloes from Phala Phala farm.
The Limpopo economic development department says it did not disseminate official information about the sale of buffaloes from Phala Phala farm.
  • The Limpopo economic development department has distanced itself from a "communiqué" that seemingly represents its comments on the sale of buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.
  • It contained an allegation that the department had not received an application from Phala Phala to export the 20 buffaloes.
  • The department said it was investigating the matter to identify the responsible officials.

The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism has added its voice to the Phala Phala scandal.

According to it, information on the sale of buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, purportedly from its officials, may have been released to "advance their political or ulterior motives".

SABC programme Unfiltered reported that the department had not received an application from Phala Phala Wildlife or Ntaba Nyoni CC to export 20 buffaloes to Sudan. A document, also purportedly from the department, was posted on social media.

The buffaloes were those that Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa reportedly purchased for the equivalent of around R10 million in December 2019. It's alleged that he paid in cash in US dollars.

IN-DEPTH | Four ways the ANC's approach to Ramaphosa's impeachment inquiry is similar to Zuma's

The currency, which was hidden in a sofa, was stolen around 45 days later when burglars broke into the farm.

The matter came to light when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a case with the police.

A Section 89 panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, probed the matter on Parliament's instruction and found prima facie evidence. It concluded that there was a case to answer.

Ramaphosa could face an impeachment inquiry. He has since applied to the Constitutional Court to challenge the findings.

Political motives 

In a statement on Wednesday, the Limpopo department attempted to distance itself from the claims broadcast on the SABC programme.

"The Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism has noted with great concern an unknown, unapproved and informal communiqué which has unfortunately brought about coverage excitement related to Phala Phala Wildlife and its auctioning of game," department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said in the statement.

He said: 

The department has since taken a firm position not to respond or entertain any queries related to the circulating document.

Kalla added that an internal investigation had been launched to uncover who the responsible officials are.

"It is the department's understanding that matters on Phala Phala are sub judice. It is, therefore, false that the Limpopo provincial government has issued a communiqué regarding the matter."

Kalla claimed that the information was a nefarious stunt by "some of its officials who are hell-bent to use the department to advance their political or ulterior motives".

"The department has operational systems in place on authorised personnel who are entrusted with the task of speaking on its behalf."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopo economic development departmentpolokwanelimpopophala phala report
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
22% - 2324 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 3155 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 5067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.96
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.06
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,777.88
+0.4%
Silver
22.44
+1.1%
Palladium
1,858.86
+0.4%
Platinum
1,004.78
+1.4%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
67,786
-0.9%
All Share
73,897
-0.9%
Resource 10
72,657
-1.8%
Industrial 25
90,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,623
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

5h ago

What if... you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

5h ago

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

5h ago

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo