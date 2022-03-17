Nehawu denies that it disrupted Unisa graduation ceremony, claims double booking was made

The University of South Africa says it has suspended all graduations after Nehawu protesters disrupted a ceremony.

But Nehawu claims the venue was double-booked.

The union says the institution failed to honour a wage agreement signed on 17 January 2022.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has denied the University of South Africa's (Unisa) claims that protesters disrupted a graduation ceremony on Tuesday.



In a statement, Unisa said it had to suspend all further graduations.

But Nehawu claimed the venue had been double booked.

"We have apologised numerous times and said that we did not necessarily disrupt the graduations. What happened was, on Friday we asked for permission to use the venue from management ... which we received, and it was signed. Only for us to find when our meeting was about to start that the graduations were also taking place in the very same hall.

"When we realised there was a [double] booking, we opted [to] have a discussion with the employer to try and resolve this issue," Nehawu's Unisa secretary, Tshembani Baloyi, said.

Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini recently said management was talking to Nehawu about the issues that led to the disruption as well as rules of engagement when employees exercise their right to protest.

Dlamini said the university would make alternative arrangements for graduates who were inconvenienced by the disruption.

He said the details of the arrangements would be communicated directly to the affected graduates.

Graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for Wednesday at 18:00 and Thursday at 10:00 and 18:00 have been postponed until further notice.

Nehawu's protest stems from claims the institution failed to honour a wage agreement that was signed on 17 January 2022.

"As Nehawu, we will not allow the management of Unisa to renege or dishonour this agreement and thus undermine the rights of workers and collective bargaining.

"The decision by Unisa not to honour the agreement forms part of the broader onslaught directed at workers through downward variation of the conditions of service and hard-won gains, including the attack and undermining of collective bargaining.

"We call on the management of Unisa to honour the signed collective agreement and pay our members and workers what is due to them as per the signed collective agreement which is binding to all parties.

"Failure to do so will leave us with no option other than [to take] the battle to the streets," Baloyi said.

