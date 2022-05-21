51m ago

add bookmark

Nehawu rejects Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's intention to classify home affairs as a security dept

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has rejected Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's intention to classify the home affairs department as a security department.
  • Motsoaledi made the recommendation to allow for weekend work.
  • The minister made the remarks during a parliamentary question and answer session on Wednesday.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it is "shocked" and "angered" by Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's intentions to classify the Department of Home Affairs as a security department. 

In a statement, the union said it found that the pronouncement was "bordering on populism".  Motsoaledi's statement came after EFF member Rosina Ntshetsana Komane asked him a question about the reasons the department discontinued working on a Saturday.

In response, he said: "Should we agree, the department will be forced into paying overtime for life/permanent overtime and this is untenable. The department has submitted to Cabinet a Home Affairs Bill which will change the nature of [the] home affairs department into a security department, which is entitled to open...weekends."

The minister also said discontinuing work on Saturdays affected the department negatively. 

READ | Nehawu asks Labour Court to intervene in non-payment of ANC staffers' salaries

He added:

It is affecting clients in a bad way, especially clients who work during the week and have no time to visit home affairs because they are always at work. Ironically, I believe this affects members of unions the most.

But Nehawu said matters pertaining to the conditions of service and scope of work for public servants are discussed at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) and at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council - not through public pronouncements. 

The union urged the minister against preoccupation with media populism and said he should rather focus on the core functions of the department. This includes the administration of the movement of people, identification credentials and rendering quality services to the nation. 

"Home Affairs is currently struggling to fill over 9 000 vacant posts and as the union, we have been fighting for the filling of these vacant funded posts in the department. 

"We have been raising this matter, including questioning why home affairs is setting aside funds for a Border Management Agency (BMA) whilst they have so many vacant posts to fill, as they impact negatively on service delivery as we see long queues at home affairs."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawuaaron motsaoledihome affairs
Lottery
R440k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 952 votes
No
53% - 1073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.10
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,846.66
0.0%
Silver
21.76
0.0%
Palladium
1,970.00
0.0%
Platinum
958.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,000
-1.2%
All Share
67,575
-1.0%
Resource 10
72,529
+1.6%
Industrial 25
72,948
-3.9%
Financial 15
15,746
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo