Nehawu threatens to intensify crippling public service workers' strike

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers ' Union has announced its wage protest will continue from Monday.

It wants a 10% wage increase while the government is only prepared to pay 4.7%.

The union has slammed the government for its "arrogance".

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has vowed to intensify the public service workers' strike which began last Monday and caused chaos at public institutions across the country.



The union made the announcement on Sunday during a press conference in Johannesburg.

It said it organised the presser to update members, public service workers and the public about the latest developments of the strike.

The strike followed collapsed wage negotiations, continuous implementation of austerity measures and the aggressive attack on collective bargaining by the government, Nehawu added in a statement.

"With this arrogance displayed by government, it is important to confirm that Nehawu continues with the strike in a more intensified manner as from tomorrow, Monday the 13th March 2023 to demonstrate to government the seriousness with which we take the concerted effort to underplay the role and significance of public servants who are at the coalface of service delivery."

The union accuses the government of being arrogant.

It wants a 10% wage increase, while the government has offered 4.7%.

"Indeed, this government continues to show us the middle finger and display high level of arrogance as it is totally disregarding the plight of workers even with this ongoing facilitation process at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, hence the strike continues until the government accede to our demands," said Nehawu.

"It's Aluta Continua! Workers have endured for far too long the brutally meted against them by this callous government."

Health Minister Dr Joe Phahla told the media last week the health department was seeking legal opinion after at least four patients died at one of the government hospitals because of the strike.

Nehawu has since dismissed Phahla's claims.

The union said the sixth administration had deliberately condemned workers to abject poverty by consistently ensuring wage adjustments were far below the average cost of living.

"Our members and workers in the public service have had to endure the onslaught of this sixth administration in many ways, including poor working conditions and intensified workloads due to pervasive vacancies," it added.

"As Nehawu, we reiterate once again that this sixth administration is hell-bent on destroying collective bargaining, rights of workers and made it as its task to reverse and roll back the gains made by workers over the years."



