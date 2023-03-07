22m ago

Share

Nehawu to appeal court interdict as mass protests continue over wage deadlock

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Public servants affiliated to Nehawu have vowed to continue their strike action, despite a court interdict.
  • Minister Thulas Nxesi strongly condemned the strike. 
  • Nehawu and several other public servant unions have been locked in a wage dispute with the government. 

Public servants affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and other public sector unions have vowed to continue their mass protest, despite the public service and administration department obtaining an interdict to stop the strike.

On Monday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg reaffirmed the original interdict, which was granted on Saturday.

Union members embarked on a mass strike and blocked entry to government buildings.

READ | Public sector unions renew strike threat over 'pathetic' wage increase

Nehawu said in a statement that it believed the judge made an error of law in arriving at the determination of granting the leave to execute – and, as such, the national union had launched an appeal against the judgment.

"We believe strongly that the Labour Appeal Court [LAC] will arrive at a different conclusion on the matter. Having launched an appeal of today's judgment, the national union will be forging ahead with the public service strike until a determination is made on our appeal at the LAC," it said. 

Smoke rises as Nehawu members protest at hospital
Nehawu members protested outside Bheki Mhlangeni Hospital on 6 March 2023 in Soweto.
Gallo Images PHOTO: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Nehawu said it remained resolute that no amount of court intimidation by the government would deter them.

The department proposes a salary increase of 4.7%, and the union is demanding 10-12%.

Former acting minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi, at a press briefing on Monday, strongly condemned the protest.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi
Supplied PHOTO: GCIS

Nehawu slammed Nxesi, stating that he had "anti-worker tendencies".

"We are not going to be a party to such calls by the acting minister. It's extremely shocking to hear such insinuations from a former trade unionist who moonlights as a communist. The posture of Nxesi towards workers confirms our long-held suspicion about him being a pseudo communist that has used the SACP and trade union movement for his upward mobility," Nehawu said. 

Nxesi said they could not allow essential services to strike because "this is reckless and irresponsible".

"The 'no work, no pay' principle must be strictly and timeously enforced. In other words, deductions must be effected in the month of the strike action (if possible), but not later than the next month," the minister warned departments.

"I urge all departments to put the necessary processes, procedures, and contingency strike management plans to effectively deal with the strike action and to generate the required information."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nehawuthulas nxesiservice deliverylabourcrime and courtsprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 112 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
7% - 29 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 23 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
58% - 231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
971.93
-0.1%
Palladium
1,440.50
-0.4%
Gold
1,850.25
+0.2%
Silver
21.11
+0.3%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,752
-0.0%
All Share
78,661
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,330
+0.3%
Industrial 25
105,869
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,720
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo