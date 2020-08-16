1h ago

add bookmark

Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Stop showering frontline workers with empty words - they need more PPEs

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Nehawu has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for not speaking on the urgent need for PPEs.
  • It says the main worry is that the number of infected frontline workers is still increasing on a daily basis.
  • The union adds that the government should focus on improving the health and safety of workers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Saturday evening did not speak to the urgent need to procure more personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says. 

Nehawu's general-secretary Zola Saphetha was reacting to the announcement by Ramaphosa that the country would be moving to Level 2 of the lockdown on Tuesday. 

The union said it is encouraging that the recovery rate has risen to above 80% and new infections are decreasing, but "we hope this announcement does not breed complacency".

Saphetha said the union's main worry was that the number of infected frontline workers is still increasing on a daily basis.

READ: Government has taken decisive action against Covid-19 corruption Ramaphosa-claim

According to the health department, as of 4 August, 27 360 frontline workers had been infected, while 240 workers had died from the virus.  

The most affected workers are nurses, with 14 143 infections, followed by doctors at 1 644 infections.

"The main reason behind these horrible numbers is the lack of sufficient PPE, non-compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act and under-staffing - as revealed in our fact-finding mission report.

"The speech by the president did not speak to the urgent need to procure more PPEs, including centralising procurement as part of stopping the corruption that has robbed many frontline workers of the much-needed PPEs.

"Government needs to be seen dealing decisively with corruption and those found to have benefitted from the outbreak of the virus must face the long arm of the law." 

Saphetha added:

"Every time the president makes these speeches he emphasises government's appreciation of the role played by frontline workers in saving the lives of our people. However, appreciation without any improvement into the working conditions of our members and workers, including their salaries, is just empty rhetoric."

He also said Ramaphosa was aware that frontline workers had not been paid their salary increase, which was due on 1 April, and that the health department had not yet given a mandate to the departmental negotiators at both bargaining councils.

"A caring government would not shower workers with empty words, but would focus on improving their health and safety in the workplace, including improving their remuneration as part of boosting their morale.

"While government continues to pay less attention to the health and safety of workers, we will continue to implement our programme of action aimed at protecting and defending workers against Covid-19.

"As Nehawu, we are steaming ahead with the mobilisation of all our members, in all sectors we organise, in order to send a clear message that the health and safety of workers is of paramount importance and that collective bargaining agreements are sacrosanct."

He added that the labour department must come to the party to enforce compliance to the regulations and guidelines.

"It can no longer be a spectator while workers are infected on a daily basis by reckless employers." 

Related Links
Too little, too late - opposition responds to easing of lockdown regulations
Winde welcomes Level 2 announcement, others criticise Ramaphosa and ANC
SA down to Level 2 lockdown, with tobacco, alcohol bans lifted
Read more on:
nehawucyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
24% - 4478 votes
No I would not
31% - 5760 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
44% - 8111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(+0.00)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
20.55
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
1943.84
(+0.08)
Silver
26.41
(+0.05)
Platinum
941.16
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
44.74
(-0.36)
Palladium
2104.73
(+0.41)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo