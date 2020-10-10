40m ago

add bookmark

Neighbouring communities in clash for jobs at Eastern Cape construction project

Mkhuseli Sizani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cookhouse residents blocked the R63 with burning tyres and large stones on Friday. They believe people from their community are being sideined for the Somerset East Multi Purpose Industrial Park construction project. (Mkhuseli Sizani, GroundUp)
Cookhouse residents blocked the R63 with burning tyres and large stones on Friday. They believe people from their community are being sideined for the Somerset East Multi Purpose Industrial Park construction project. (Mkhuseli Sizani, GroundUp)
  • Cookhouse residents blocked the R63 on Friday, demanding they be employed at the Somerset East Multi-Purpose Industrial Park construction project.
  • The protesters insisted that they replace workers from Somerset East.
  • They allege only one of the 10 Cookhouse candidates interviewed was employed, an allegation the ward councillor dismisses.

About 400 Cookhouse residents in the Eastern Cape blocked the R63 with burning tyres and large stones on Friday, demanding they be employed at the R28 million Somerset East Multi-Purpose Industrial Park construction project.

During the protest, the group turned away several taxis that transport workers to the Cookhouse wind farms, GroundUp reports.

Thereafter, protesters moved to Madiba Hall, where they agreed to go to Cookhouse Creamery and Fresh Stop filling station.

WATCH | Brazen thief steals Newcastle municipality's job application box - in broad daylight

There, they ordered the owners to fire all of their workers from Somerset East and replace them with Cookhouse residents.

The workers included petrol attendants, cashiers, security guards and cheese makers.

The protesters say they were angered on Thursday afternoon when the position for Community Liaison Officer for the project was readvertised.

It is alleged that out of 10 candidates interviewed on 29 September, only one from Cookhouse was employed.

The ward councillor has dismissed this allegation.

Cookhouse community leader Bhongolwethu Mema said: "The project is for the entire Blue Crane Local Route Municipality, but Somerset East residents are excluding us. Our councillors and mayor are folding their arms and are doing nothing about this problem."

Ward 3 councillor Thobile Xakaxa in Somerset East said: "This problem started after rumours were spread that the scores for the interviews were leaked and the highest scorer was from Cookhouse. The Somerset East community then protested and demanded all the jobs.

"But Cacadu Development Agency, which is the implementing agent, on Monday said that the appointment processes were not properly followed. It then ordered … the position to be readvertised," he said.

"The Somerset East residents are refusing to allow Cookhouse residents to be part of this project. They too claim not to be benefitting from projects. They also protested on [Friday morning] at the municipal offices in Somerset East," he said.

Xakaxa said a meeting with both communities will be held on Monday to resolve the problem amicably.

"There is no way we can allow communities to fight," he said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
250 000 domestic worker jobs lost in lockdown
WATCH | Brazen thief steals Newcastle municipality's job application box - in broad daylight
OPINION | Sink or swim: Graduates are struggling to find work in the current economy
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3128 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2927 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1586 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo