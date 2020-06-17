Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye in quarantine after bodyguard dies of Covid-19

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has sent his deepest condolences to the family of his bodyguard who died of Covid-19.

The municipality has urged ratepayers and residents to use electronic means of communication to avoid unnecessary contact.

The mayor and his staff have gone into a 14-day quarantine period following the news.

One of the closest bodyguards of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been killed by Covid-19, forcing the mayor and his staff to go into quarantine.

The announcement was made by the municipality's spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki on Wednesday.

Buyeye has sent his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased official, said Mniki.

MUST READ | 29 Eastern Cape schools closed because of positive Covid-19 cases

"This was devastating news for the mayoral office and myself personally. We wish his family strength and forbearance in this difficult time of loss and mourning. In his name and those of many others in Nelson Mandela Bay who have lost their lives to this disease, we will intensify our efforts to fight against this pandemic.

"I have decided to submit myself for a 14-day quarantine period. This is not just a protocol issue: it is done to protect everyone who works for and interacts with the mayoral office," said Buyeye.

Duties

Mniki said Buyeye would continue to perform his duties from home, using a variety of communication platforms and interaction strategies.

"The municipality is working around the clock to make sure that the workplace is safe for its employees, councillors, ratepayers, residents and any other stakeholders who may be coming to our offices for service. municipal employees have been provided with relevant personal protective clothing and municipal workplaces are consistently sanitised," said Mniki.

READ | Eastern Cape Premier stands firm, wants alcohol ban until Level 1

In municipal workplaces where a positive Covid-19 case or cases have been identified, strict guidelines from the Municipal Public Health Department and the provincial Department of Health are followed without fail, he said.

Decontamination

He said these included the decontamination of workplaces and tools; screening of colleagues who are contacts; a 14-day quarantine period; and testing those who show Covid-19 symptoms.

NMBM UPLIFTS COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH PRAYER SERVICE AT NMB STADIUMThe Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality together with religious leaders took the church to COVID-19 patients in isolation at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BH8zO1rkCJ — Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) June 7, 2020

The municipality has urged its ratepayers, stakeholders and residents to use electronic and digital means of communication during this time to avoid unnecessary contact and overcrowding.

"Different communication methods and platforms are consistently advertised on the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Facebook and Twitter pages for your convenience.

"The municipality calls on all residents and visitors within Nelson Mandela Bay to, wash their hands, wear a face mask, keep a social distance, don't attend gatherings and respect lockdown Level 3 regulations," said Mniki.