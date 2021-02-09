Nelson Mandela Bay coalition govt cannot agree on candidate for council speaker

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro council speaker survived the axe after coalition partners failed to pitch for a meeting to remove her.

The coalition partners could not agree on a preferred candidate to replace the current speaker.

The ANC said it viewed the incident as an indictment of the coalition government's inability to govern the metro.

The DA-led Nelson Mandela Bay metro coalition government called a meeting to remove ANC council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya on Tuesday, but then failed to pitch for the meeting.

The coalition partners - DA, AIC, UF, ACDP and UDM - could not agree on a preferred candidate to replace Mafaya.

Mayor Nqaba Bhanga's office spokesperson, Morne Steyn, confirmed this to News24 on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting, which called for a vote for the removal and replacement of Mafaya, was supposed to take place at 10:00.

The meeting was also scheduled to elect a chief whip after ANC chief whip, Bicks Ndoni, died in January last year.

He was replaced as chief whip by ANC councillor Ncediso Captain - but Captain then died in November of Covid-19.

The position was again vacant.

On Tuesday, Steyn said: "The reason that the coalition government did not attend the meeting this morning is due to various factors, one of them being that continuous engagements are happening between the coalition partners in order to make sure we fill those vacancies, that we need to, properly.

"We can see the critical importance the speaker's office can perform at times, so we must make sure we get the right person for that position and those engagements are continuing. We are not going to take any decisions without considering them properly and to make sure we have the right team in place."

Steyn said they were hoping to achieve a consensus prior to the meeting - but, in the morning, he was advised to call the speaker's office to advise her that the meeting would not be proceeding.

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay said it noted with great dismay the non-attendance of the DA at the council meeting scheduled for Tuesday - a meeting which they had petitioned for by using the courts and which they said ultimately abused taxpayers' money.

Steyn said it was not just the DA that did not make it to the meeting, but all coalition partners.

In a statement, the ANC said: "We outright condemn their actions and fail to understand what caused them to abscond and not honour the meeting they called for, but view this action as an indictment on their inability to understand and govern the institution.

"As such, we will be calling for a motion of no confidence against the executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga, through lobbying, engaging and coordinating this effort with other parties in council interested to restore the dignity of the municipality. We will further ensure that the DA is held liable for the financial costs of this nonsensical occurrence."

