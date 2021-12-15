1h ago

Nelson Mandela Bay council sitting cancelled after Speaker tests positive for Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani
Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Councillor Gary Van Niekerk.
Supplied by Nelson Mandela Bay
  • The Speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay council, Gary van Niekerk, has tested positive for Covid-19. 
  • The metro's council meeting he was meant to preside over on Wednesday has therefore been cancelled.
  • All mayoral committee members, support staff or other people who were in contact with the speaker have been urged to get tested for Covid-19.   

A Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality council meeting scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because council Speaker Gary van Niekerk tested positive for Covid-19.

The municipality announced in a statement that the meeting was postponed to prevent a risk of infection to councillors and municipal staff.

Van Niekerk asked all mayoral committee members, support staff and people who worked in close proximity to him to have themselves tested for Covid-19 to limit the spread of the illness.

"The Office of the Speaker understands the importance of the meeting and the items that would have served before it to the development of the City and the acceleration of service delivery.

"However, the safety of fellow councillors, municipal staff and their families is considered paramount and cannot be put at risk," the municipality said.   

Van Niekerk also called on fellow councillors to be vigilant and show leadership within their communities in the fight against the virus that causes Covid-19.

"This is an important time for families to come together and reignite their family bonds, share compassion and support and celebrate the victories of the difficult year that was. It is important to prioritise their health and safety," he added.

Van Niekerk added that those who had not been vaccinated should do so to limit the effects of the virus and chances of fatalities.

Renewed

"Let us be safe during this festive season and come back with renewed energy and vigour to change people's lives for the better," he said.

All the venues that were expected to be used for the council meeting were closed for decontamination, the municipality said, adding that they would be reopened by Friday.

The City called upon everyone to practise strict Covid-19 safety protocols and to get vaccinated.

The new date for the council meeting will be announced at a later stage.

Van Niekerk tested positive after Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane raised alarm bells about the fast spread of Covid-19 in two metros - Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Mabuyane said that on 12 December alone, the province recorded 2 097 cases and that the metros accounted for 50.1% of the province's 6 368 active cases. 

"That means residents in both metros must take extra care of their health during this festive season because the virus is spreading faster in these two metros," Mabuyane added. 

He warned that chances of getting the virus at social gatherings were very high and urged revellers and social event organisers to adhere to health protocols.

Mabuyane said the biggest worry for the provincial government going into the festive season, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus, was the number of unvaccinated people. 

To date, Mabuyane revealed, more than two million people in the province have been vaccinated and of that number, 1.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

Two hundred thousand people have gone for their first jabs or registered but never arrived at vaccination centres, Mabuyane said.

